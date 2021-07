Today In Metal History 🤘 July 8th, 2021🤘 EMPEROR, HELLOWEEN, CRIMSON GLORY, JUDAS PRIEST

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009

He sang on these gems: Crimson Glory (1986), Transcendence (1988), Strange and Beautiful (1991).

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 70th Birthday Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951

Happy 64th Birthday Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957



Happy 57th Birthday Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964

Happy 52nd Birthday George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969

Heavy Releases

Happy 27th

HELLOWEENs Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994

HELLOWEEN introduce new singer Andi Deris (ex-PINK CREAM 69) and drummer Uli Kusch (ex-GAMMA RAY).



Happy 24th

EMPERORs Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk July 8th, 1997

PRIMUS Brown Album July 8th, 1997

EXODUS Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997

Paul Baloff returns, albeit briefly.Hewould sadly pass in 2002.



Happy 18th

DAVID LEE ROTHs Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003

Happy 13th

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008

WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008

Happy 7th

JUDAS PRIESTs Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014

Seven years ago today we saw Richie Faulkner replace K.K. Downing in JUDAS PRIEST.The bands first top ten album debut in the US! It also went #1 in Czechoslovakia and Finland.



GOATWHOREs Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014

STEEL PROPHETs Omniscient - July 8th, 2014

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOMs Celestite - July 8th, 2014

CHELSEA GRINs Ashes To Ashes July 8th, 2014

Happy 5th

CENTINEXs Doomsday Rituals - July 8th, 2016

CHEVELLEs The North Corridor - July 8th, 2016

DEADLOCKs Hybris - July 8th, 2016

NONPOINTs The Poison Red - July 8th, 2016

TRICK OR TREATs Rabbits' Hill, Pt. 2 - July 8th, 2016

WOLVERINEs Machina Viva - July 8th, 2016