Today In Metal History 🤘 June 15th, 2024🤘 POSSESSED, KANSAS, SLADE, NIGHT RANGER, MERCYFUL FATE, QUEENSRŸCHE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Steve Walsh (KANSAS) - June 15, 1951





Happy 61st

Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963





Happy 78th

Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946



Happy 68th

Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956

Happy 61st

Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963







Happy 56th

Jeff Becerra (POSSESSED) - June 15th, 1968 (photo credit: Håkon Grav)





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 54th

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Closer To Home - June 15th, 1970







Happy 49th

APRIL WINE’s Stand Back - June 15th, 1975

Happy 45th

PRISM's Armageddon - June 15th, 1979





Happy 42nd

KISS’ Killers - June 15th, 1982



Happy 31st

SACRIFICE’s Apocalypse Inside - June 15th, 1993

Happy 25th

DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999

LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT’s Liquid Tension Experiment 2 - June 15th, 1999

MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999



Happy 15th

ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009

RIVERSIDE's Anno Domini High Definition - June 15th, 2009

Happy 14th

IN FEAR AND DEATH’s Imperial – June 15th, 2010

Happy 13th

IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011



Happy 6th

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s It Was Metal - June 15th, 2018

ASG’s Survive Sunrise - June 15th, 2018

DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN’s …And You Will Obey Me - June 15th, 2018

FUNERAL MIST’s Hekatomb - June 15th, 2018

JASON C. MILLER’s In the Wasteland - June 15th, 2018

LIZZY BORDEN’s My Midnight Things - June 15th, 2018

MADBALL’s For the Cause - June 15th, 2018

MIKE SHINODA’s Post Traumatic - June 15th, 2018

ORANGE GOBLIN’s The Wolf Bites Back - June 15th, 2018

TAD MOROSE’s Chapter X - June 15th, 2018



