Today In Metal History 🤘 June 3rd, 2023 🤘 SLAYER, BATHORY, DORO, HYPOCRISY, DEEP PURPLE, BRUCE DICKINSON
June 3, 2023, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Thomas "Ace" Börje Forsberg (Quorthon from BATHORY): February 17th, 1966 – June 3rd, 2004
R.I.P. Billy Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - June 3rd, 1952 - June 28th, 2009
The keyboardist died of a heart attack at the age of 56 at his home in Orange Park, Florida.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 59th
Kerry Ray King (SLAYER) - June 3rd, 1964
Happy 77th
IAN HUNTER (MOTT THE HOOPLE) - June 3rd, 1946
He also worked with DAVID BOWIE and wrote the hit "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" which GREAT WHITE covered in 1989, hitting the Billboard Hot 100 at #6.
Happy 59th
DORO PESCH (WARLOCK) - June 3rd, 1964
Happy 53rd
Alf Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN, LINDEMANN, IMMORTAL) - June 3rd, 1970
Heavy Releases
Happy 53rd
DEEP PURPLE's In Rock - June 3rd, 1970
Happy 41st
RAVEN's Wiped Out - June 3rd, 1982
Happy 29th
BRUCE DICKINSON’s Balls To Picasso - June 3rd, 1994
Happy 26th
BOSTON’s Greatest Hits - June 3, 1997
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's High - June 3rd, 1997
RUSH’s Retrospective II: 1981 to 1987 - June 3rd, 1997
SEPULTURA's Blood Rooted - June 3rd, 1997
FAITH NO MORE’s Album Of The Year - June 3rd, 1997
Happy 15th
JOURNEY's Revelation - June 3, 2008
Their first with lead singer Arnel Pineda.
Happy 12th
SAXON’s Call To Arms - June 3rd, 2011
PAIN’s You Only Live Twice - June 3rd, 2011
ALESTORM’s Back Through Time - June 3rd, 2011
FALCONER’s Armod - June 3rd, 2011
SEVEN WITCHES’ Call Upon The Wicked - June 3rd, 2011
Happy 10th
WHITE WIZZARD’s The Devil’s Cut – June 3rd, 2013
Happy 9th
LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again – June 3rd, 2014
Happy 7th
BEARTOOTH’s Aggressive - June 3rd, 2016
CANDLEMASS’ Death Thy Lover (EP) - June 3rd, 2016
DARK FUNERAL’s Where Shadows Forever Reign - June 3rd, 2016
DARK SUNS’ Everchild - June 3rd, 2016
HELLYEAH’s Unden!able - June 3rd, 2016
PARADOX’s Pangea - June 3rd, 2016
VOLBEAT’s Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie - June 3rd, 2016