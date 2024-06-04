Today In Metal History 🤘 June 4th, 2024 🤘 ENTOMBED, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, MEGADETH
June 4, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997 (aged 51)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 64th
Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960
Happy 58th
Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966
Happy 54th
Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970
Happy 44th
Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980
Heavy Releases
Happy 44th
THE KINKS’ One For The Road - June 4th, 1980
Happy 41st
MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983
DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983
Happy 34th
ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990
Happy 28th
METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996
Happy 18th
DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007
ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007
Happy 14th
VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010
Happy 12th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012
Happy 11th
MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013
Happy 10th
ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014
LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014
Happy 3rd
ATREYU - Baptize - June 4, 2021
CLOAK OF ALTERING - Sheathed Swords Drip With Poisonous Honey - June 4, 2021
CODE - Flyblown Prince - June 4, 2021
DEATH THERAPY - Melancholy Machines - June 4, 2021
DESASTER - Churches Without Saints - June 4, 2021
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Blood In The Water - June 4, 2021
PAUL GILBERT - Werewolves Of Portland - June 4, 2021
RED FANG - Arrows - June 4, 2021
RHAPSODY OF FIRE - I'll Be Your Hero (EP) - June 4, 2021
VAN CANTO - To The Power Of Eight - June 4, 2021