Today In Metal History 🤘 June 4th, 2024 🤘 ENTOMBED, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, DREAM THEATER, MEGADETH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997 (aged 51)





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 64th

Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960





Happy 58th

Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966

Happy 54th

Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970

Happy 44th

Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980

Heavy Releases

Happy 44th

THE KINKS’ One For The Road - June 4th, 1980





Happy 41st

MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983

DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983





Happy 34th

ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990





Happy 28th

METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996



Happy 18th

DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007

ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007





Happy 14th

VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010

Happy 12th Birthday

THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012

TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012

Happy 11th

MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013



Happy 10th

ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014

LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014



Happy 3rd

ATREYU - Baptize - June 4, 2021

CLOAK OF ALTERING - Sheathed Swords Drip With Poisonous Honey - June 4, 2021

CODE - Flyblown Prince - June 4, 2021

DEATH THERAPY - Melancholy Machines - June 4, 2021

DESASTER - Churches Without Saints - June 4, 2021

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Blood In The Water - June 4, 2021

PAUL GILBERT - Werewolves Of Portland - June 4, 2021

RED FANG - Arrows - June 4, 2021

RHAPSODY OF FIRE - I'll Be Your Hero (EP) - June 4, 2021

VAN CANTO - To The Power Of Eight - June 4, 2021



