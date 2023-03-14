Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2023 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH

March 14, 2023, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities def leppard europe extreme poison

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2023 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH

HEAVY HISTORY

41 years ago today (March 14th, 1982) Metallica performed their very first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA and featured James Hetfield (vocals), Lars Ulrich (drums), Dave Mustaine (guitar), and Ron McGovney (bass).



(Photo credit: Metallica)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 51st
Toby Knapp (ONWARD, WAXEN) - March 14th, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd  
DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980

Happy 40th  
EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983

Happy 27th  
VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986

Happy 34th  
EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989

Happy 23rd  
POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000

Happy 17th  
BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006

Happy 16th 
NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007
THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

Happy 13th
SCORPIONS’ Sting in the Tail - March 14th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday 
POWERWOLF's Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday 
DIRGE's Hyperion - March 14th, 2014
PROFANCE OMEN's Reset - March 14th, 2014



Featured Audio

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews