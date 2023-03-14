Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2023 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH
March 14, 2023, 37 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
41 years ago today (March 14th, 1982) Metallica performed their very first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA and featured James Hetfield (vocals), Lars Ulrich (drums), Dave Mustaine (guitar), and Ron McGovney (bass).
(Photo credit: Metallica)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 51st
Toby Knapp (ONWARD, WAXEN) - March 14th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980
Happy 40th
EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983
Happy 27th
VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986
Happy 34th
EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989
Happy 23rd
POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000
Happy 17th
BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006
Happy 16th
NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007
THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007
Happy 13th
SCORPIONS’ Sting in the Tail - March 14th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday
POWERWOLF's Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
DIRGE's Hyperion - March 14th, 2014
PROFANCE OMEN's Reset - March 14th, 2014