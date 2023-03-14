Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2023 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH

HEAVY HISTORY



41 years ago today (March 14th, 1982) Metallica performed their very first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA and featured James Hetfield (vocals), Lars Ulrich (drums), Dave Mustaine (guitar), and Ron McGovney (bass).







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Toby Knapp (ONWARD, WAXEN) - March 14th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980





EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983

VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986



EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989

POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000

BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006

NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007

THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

SCORPIONS’ Sting in the Tail - March 14th, 2010



POWERWOLF's Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

DIRGE's Hyperion - March 14th, 2014

PROFANCE OMEN's Reset - March 14th, 2014