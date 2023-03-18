Today In Metal History 🤘 March 18th, 2023 🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, BERNIE TORMÉ, CINDERELLA, OZZY OSBOURNE, AEROSMITH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952 - March 17th, 2019

R.I.P. Jeffrey Philip LaBar (CINDERELLA): March 18, 1963 – July 14, 2021







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 58th

Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965





Happy 57th

Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966

Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966







HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 35th

THE WHO’s Who's Better, Who's Best: This Is The Very Best of The Who - March 18th, 1988

Happy 26th

AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997



AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997

Happy 15th

BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008

BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008

Happy 12th

AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011



BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011

MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011

TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011

U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011

Happy 10th

INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013

Happy 9th

DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014

Happy 7th

BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016



CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016

CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016

GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016

HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016

MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016

Happy 3rd

LYNCH's Ultima - March 18th, 2020

(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)