Today In Metal History 🤘 March 18th, 2023 🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, BERNIE TORMÉ, CINDERELLA, OZZY OSBOURNE, AEROSMITH

March 18, 2023, 46 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952 - March 17th, 2019

R.I.P. Jeffrey Philip LaBar (CINDERELLA): March 18, 1963 – July 14, 2021


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th 
Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965

Happy 57th  
Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966
Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th
THE WHO’s Who's Better, Who's Best: This Is The Very Best of The Who - March 18th, 1988 

Happy 26th  
AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997

AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997

Happy 15th  
BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008
BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008

Happy 12th  
AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011

BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011
MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011
TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011
U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011

Happy 10th 
INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013

Happy 9th  
DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014

Happy 7th  
BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016

CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016
CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016
GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016
MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016

Happy 3rd
LYNCH's Ultima - March 18th, 2020

(Jerry Cantrell photo by Emelie Andersson)



