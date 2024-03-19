Today In Metal History 🤘 March 19th, 2024 🤘 RANDY RHOADS, MR. BIG, JETHRO TULL, KISS, ROBERT PLANT, HYPOCRISY

March 19, 2024, 28 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Kossoff (FREE) - September 14th, 1950 – March 19th, 1976 (aged 25)
On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, guitarist Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.


R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) - December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982 (aged 25)
In the early hours of March 19, 1982, OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Randy Rhoads is killed in Leesburg, Florida when the plane he's riding in buzzes Osbourne's tour bus and crashes into a house. The plane's pilot and a female passenger also die. Randy Rhoads was 25 years old.

Ozzy Osbourne: "I still miss you everyday. Rest in peace my friend."


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st  
William "Billy" Sheehan (MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH, TALAS) - March 19th, 1953

Happy 49th  
Brann Dailor (MASTODON) - March 19th, 1975

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd  
JETHRO TULL's Aqualung - March 19th, 1971



Happy 49th  

KISS’ Dressed To Kill - March 19th 1975

Happy 37th  
OZZY OSBOURNE's Tribute - March 19th, 1987

Happy 35th  
ROBERT PLANT’s Manic Nirvana - March 19, 1990

Happy 22nd  
MEGADETH’s Rude Awakening - March 19th, 2002

Happy 17th  
MORGANA LEFAY’s Aberrations Of The Mind - March 19th, 2007

Happy 16th  
HYPOCRISY’s Catch 22 (V2.0.08) - March 19th, 2008
THE BLACK MAGES’ The Black Mages III: Darkness And Starlight – March 19th, 2008

Happy 11th  

ANTHRAX’ Anthems - March 19th, 2013
CLUTCH’s Earth Rocker - March 19th, 2013
HUNDRETH’s Revolt - March 19th, 2013
JUNGLE ROT’s Terror Regime – March 19th, 2013
SIX FEET UNDER’s Unborn – March 19th, 2013

Happy 3rd

AGENT STEEL - No Other Godz Before Me - March 19, 2021
BATUSHKA - Царю Небесный - March 19, 2021
ENFORCER - Live By Fire II - March 19, 2021
ERRA - Erra - March 19, 2021
SAXON - Inspirations - March 19, 2021
TROLLFEST - Happy Heroes - March 19, 2021
U.D.O. - Live In Bulgaria 2020 – Pandemic Survival Show - March 19, 2021



