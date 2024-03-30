Today In Metal History 🤘 March 30th, 2024 🤘 ERIC CLAPTON, FORBIDDEN, AEROSMITH, RUSH, SOULFLY
March 30, 2024, 57 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945
Happy 58th
Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966
Happy 56th
Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990
Happy 20th
AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004
SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004
Happy 15th
HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009
Happy 14th
RUSH’s Time Stand Still: The Collection - March 30th, 2010
Happy 12th
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre – March 30th, 2012
EXILIA’s Decode – March 30th, 2012
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned – March 30th, 2012
MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012
Happy 11th
AVANTASIA’s The Mystery Of Time – March 30th, 2013
Happy 9th
MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015
PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015
Happy 6th
ALESANA's The Lost Chapters - March 30th, 2018
AUGURY's Illusive Golden Age - March 30th, 2018
AYREON's Ayreon Universe – The Best of Ayreon Live - March 30th, 2018
BARREN EARTH's A Complex of Cages - March 30th, 2018
ESCAPE THE FATE's I Am Human - March 30th, 2018
FAILURE's In the Future (EP) - March 30th, 2018
J.B.O.'s Deutsche Vita - March 30th, 2018
LIGHT THE TORCH's Revival - March 30th, 2018
MARC RIZZO's Rotation - March 30th, 2018
NAPALM DEATH's Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs (compilation album) - March 30th, 2018
ON ONE IS INNOCENT - Frankenstein - March 30th, 2018
PRIMORDIAL's Exile Amongst the Ruins - March 30th, 2018
ROB ZOMBIE's Astro-Creep: 2000 Live (live album) - March 30th, 2018
ZEKE's Hellbender - March 30th, 2018