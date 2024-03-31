Today In Metal History 🤘 March 31st, 2024 🤘 AC/DC, MEGADETH, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, WHITESNAKE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th

Michael Geoffrey "Mick" Ralphs (BAD COMPANY, MOTT THE HOOPLE) - March 31st, 1944





Happy 69th

Angus Young (AC/DC) - March 31st, 1955



Happy 62nd

Jeff Young (MEGADETH) - March 31st, 1962





Happy 60th

Erik Turner (WARRANT) - March 31st, 1964





Happy 54th

Patrick Lachman (DAMAGEPLAN, HALFORD) - March 31st, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

LED ZEPPELIN’s Presence - March 31st, 1976





Happy 46th

GENESIS' …And Then There Were Three... (March 31st, 1978)



Happy 44th

SCORPIONS’ Animal Magnetism - March 31st, 1980





Happy 32nd

DEF LEPPARD’s Adrenalize - March 31st, 1992



Happy 16th

STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s 1994–2006 Chaos Years - March 31st, 2008

Happy 15th

IMPENDING DOOM’s The Serpent Servant - March 31st, 2009

QUEENSRŸCHE’s American Soldier - March 31st, 2009

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Black Cascade - March 31st, 2009

Happy 13th

DETONATION’s Reprisal – March 31st, 2011

Happy 9th

THREE DAYS GRACE’s Human – March 31st, 2015

VAN HALEN’s Tokyo Dome Live in Concert - March 31st, 2015

Happy 7th

BODY COUNT's Bloodlust - March 31st, 2017

DEMON HUNTER's Outlive - March 31st, 2017

INVIDIA's As the Sun Sleeps - March 31st, 2017

JASTA's The Lost Chapters - March 31st, 2017

MANTAR's The Spell (EP) - March 31st, 2017

MASTODON's Emperor of Sand - March 31st, 2017

THE MOTH GATHERER's The Comfortable Low (EP) - March 31st, 2017

NIGHTRAGE's The Venomous - March 31st, 2017

SINNER's Tequila Suicide - March 31st, 2017

WARBRINGER's Woe to the Vanquished - March 31st, 2017