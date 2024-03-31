Today In Metal History 🤘 March 31st, 2024 🤘 AC/DC, MEGADETH, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, WHITESNAKE

March 31, 2024, 8 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc bad company megadeth warrant led zeppelin scorpions def leppard queensryche

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 31st, 2024 🤘 AC/DC, MEGADETH, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, WHITESNAKE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th  
Michael Geoffrey "Mick" Ralphs (BAD COMPANY, MOTT THE HOOPLE) - March 31st, 1944

Happy 69th  
Angus Young (AC/DC) - March 31st, 1955

Happy 62nd  
Jeff Young (MEGADETH) - March 31st, 1962

Happy 60th  
Erik Turner (WARRANT) - March 31st, 1964

Happy 54th  
Patrick Lachman (DAMAGEPLAN, HALFORD) - March 31st, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th  
LED ZEPPELIN’s Presence - March 31st, 1976

 

Happy 46th
GENESIS' …And Then There Were Three... (March 31st, 1978)

Happy 44th  
SCORPIONS’ Animal Magnetism - March 31st, 1980

Happy 32nd  

DEF LEPPARD’s Adrenalize - March 31st, 1992

Happy 16th  
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s 1994–2006 Chaos Years - March 31st, 2008

Happy 15th  
IMPENDING DOOM’s The Serpent Servant - March 31st, 2009
QUEENSRŸCHE’s American Soldier - March 31st, 2009
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Black Cascade - March 31st, 2009

Happy 13th  
DETONATION’s Reprisal – March 31st, 2011

Happy 9th  
THREE DAYS GRACE’s Human – March 31st, 2015
VAN HALEN’s Tokyo Dome Live in Concert - March 31st, 2015

Happy 7th
BODY COUNT's Bloodlust - March 31st, 2017
DEMON HUNTER's Outlive - March 31st, 2017
INVIDIA's As the Sun Sleeps - March 31st, 2017
JASTA's The Lost Chapters - March 31st, 2017
MANTAR's The Spell (EP) - March 31st, 2017
MASTODON's Emperor of Sand - March 31st, 2017
THE MOTH GATHERER's The Comfortable Low (EP) - March 31st, 2017
NIGHTRAGE's The Venomous - March 31st, 2017
SINNER's Tequila Suicide - March 31st, 2017
WARBRINGER's Woe to the Vanquished - March 31st, 2017



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources