Today In Metal History 🤘 March 4th, 2023 🤘 JASON NEWSTED, DARKTHRONE, YES, SLAYER, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, ACCEPT
March 4, 2023, 57 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963
Happy 59th
Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964
Happy 54th
Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969
Happy 52nd
Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971
Happy 51st
Nocturno Culto (real name Ted Arvid Skjellum; DARKTHRONE) - March 4th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 40th
THIN LIZZY’s Thunder And Lightning - March 4th, 1983
Happy 38th
ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985
TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985
Happy 25th
HELLOWEEN’s Better Than Raw - March 4th, 1998
Happy 17th
HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005
Happy 15th
NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008
OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008
Happy 12th
AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011
GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011
Happy 10th
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013
LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013
Happy 9th Birthday
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir – March 4th, 2014
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” – March 4th, 2014
Happy 10th
VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015
Happy 7th
HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016
Happy 1st
10 YEARS - Deconstructed - March 4th, 2022
CROWBAR - Zero and Below - March 4th, 2022
ERIC WAGNER - In the Lonely Light of Mourning - March 4th, 2022
FLAW - Revival - March 4th, 2022
SABATON - The War to End All Wars - March 4th, 2022
SUNFLOWER DEAD - March of the Leper - March 4th, 2022
TY TABOR - Shades - March 4th, 2022
VEIN.FM - This World Is Going to Ruin You - March 4th, 2022
VIO-LENCE - Let the World Burn - March 4th, 2022
WARRIOR SOUL - Out on Bail - March 4th, 2022