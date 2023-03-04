Today In Metal History 🤘 March 4th, 2023 🤘 JASON NEWSTED, DARKTHRONE, YES, SLAYER, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, ACCEPT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963





Happy 59th

Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964





Happy 54th

Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969

Happy 52nd

Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971



Happy 51st

Nocturno Culto (real name Ted Arvid Skjellum; DARKTHRONE) - March 4th, 1972







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

THIN LIZZY’s Thunder And Lightning - March 4th, 1983





Happy 38th

ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985



TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985



Happy 25th

HELLOWEEN’s Better Than Raw - March 4th, 1998



Happy 17th

HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005



Happy 15th

NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008

OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008

Happy 12th

AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011

GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011

Happy 10th

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013



LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013

Happy 9th Birthday

WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir – March 4th, 2014

DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” – March 4th, 2014

Happy 10th

VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015

Happy 7th

HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016

Happy 1st

10 YEARS - Deconstructed - March 4th, 2022

CROWBAR - Zero and Below - March 4th, 2022

ERIC WAGNER - In the Lonely Light of Mourning - March 4th, 2022

FLAW - Revival - March 4th, 2022

SABATON - The War to End All Wars - March 4th, 2022

SUNFLOWER DEAD - March of the Leper - March 4th, 2022

TY TABOR - Shades - March 4th, 2022

VEIN.FM - This World Is Going to Ruin You - March 4th, 2022

VIO-LENCE - Let the World Burn - March 4th, 2022

WARRIOR SOUL - Out on Bail - March 4th, 2022