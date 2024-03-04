Today In Metal History 🤘 March 4th, 2024 🤘 JASON NEWSTED, DARKTHRONE, YES, SLAYER, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, ACCEPT

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 4th, 2024 🤘 JASON NEWSTED, DARKTHRONE, YES, SLAYER, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, ACCEPT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Christopher (Chris) Russell Edward Squire (YES) - March 4th, 1948 – June 27th, 2015 (aged 67)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st  
Jason Newsted (NEWSTED, METALLICA, VOIVOD, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 4th, 1963

Happy 60th  
Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT) - March 4th, 1964

Happy 55th  
Owe Lingvall (NOCTURNAL RITES) - March 4th, 1969

Happy 53rd  
Anders Kjolholm (VOLBEAT) - March 4th, 1971

Happy 52nd
Nocturno Culto (real name Ted Arvid Skjellum; DARKTHRONE) - March 4th, 1972 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st
THIN LIZZY’s Thunder And Lightning - March 4th, 1983

Happy 39th  
ACCEPT's Metal Heart - March 4th, 1985

TROUBLE’s The Skull - March 4th, 1985
 

Happy 26th
HELLOWEEN’s Better Than Raw - March 4th, 1998


Happy 21st
VOIVOD’s Voivod - March 4, 2003

Happy 18th  
HAMMERFALL’s Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken - March 4th, 2005

Happy 16th  
NASUM’s Doombringer - March 4th, 2008
OUR LAST NIGHT’s The Ghosts Among Us - March 4th, 2008

Happy 13th  
AGNOSTIC FRONT’s My Life My Way – March 4th, 2011
GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballad Of Mary (EP) – March 4th, 2011

Happy 11th  
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s C’mon Take On Me – March 4th, 2013

LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s The Flood Inside – March 4th, 2013

Happy 10th Birthday
WOLVES LIKE US’ Black Soul Choir – March 4th, 2014
DESTRAGE’s “Are You Kidding Me? No.” – March 4th, 2014

Happy 9th  
VIKING’s No Child Left Behind – March 4th, 2015

Happy 8th  
HACKTIVIST’s Outside The Box – March 4th, 2016

Happy 2nd
10 YEARS - Deconstructed - March 4th, 2022
CROWBAR - Zero and Below - March 4th, 2022
ERIC WAGNER - In the Lonely Light of Mourning - March 4th, 2022
FLAW - Revival - March 4th, 2022
SABATON - The War to End All Wars - March 4th, 2022
SUNFLOWER DEAD - March of the Leper - March 4th, 2022
TY TABOR - Shades - March 4th, 2022
VEIN.FM - This World Is Going to Ruin You - March 4th, 2022
VIO-LENCE - Let the World Burn - March 4th, 2022
WARRIOR SOUL - Out on Bail - March 4th, 2022



