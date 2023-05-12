Today In Metal History 🤘 May 12th, 2023 🤘 RAY GILLEN, ERIC SINGER, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, MORBID ANGEL, MESHUGGAH

May 12, 2023, an hour ago

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. Singer Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993 (photo above courtesy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss; visit TheDecadeThatRocked.com for more info!)



R.I.P. Singer Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 12th, 1976





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950







Drummer Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET, MOTHER’s FINEST) - May 12th, 1950

Happy 65th

Drummer Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958



Happy 62nd

Guitarist William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961

Happy 57th

Singer Bradley James "Dez" Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COAL CHAMBER) - May 12, 1966



Happy 53rd

Singer Marc Grewe (MORGOTH, INSIDEOUS DISEASE) - May 12, 1970





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967



Happy 34th

MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989



Happy 31st

THE BLACK CROWES’ The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion - May 12, 1992



Happy 28th

MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - May 12th, 1995





Happy 17th

SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006

Happy 15th

IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008

Happy 14th

THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 12th, 2009

SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009

Happy 12th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011

Happy 9th

DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014



Happy 8th

VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015

Happy 6th

AJATTARA’s Lupaus - May 12th, 2017

HAREM SCAREM’s United - May 12th, 2017

GIDEON’s Cold - May 12th, 2017

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’s Prevail I - May 12th, 2017

SACRED OATH’s Twelve Bells - May 12th, 2017

SEETHER’s Poison The Parish - May 12th, 2017

VOYAGER’s Ghost Mile - May 12th, 2017

WARRANT’s Louder Harder Faster - May 12th, 2017

