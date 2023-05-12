Today In Metal History 🤘 May 12th, 2023 🤘 RAY GILLEN, ERIC SINGER, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, MORBID ANGEL, MESHUGGAH
May 12, 2023, an hour ago
MUSICIANS WE LOST
R.I.P. Singer Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993 (photo above courtesy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss; visit TheDecadeThatRocked.com for more info!)
R.I.P. Singer Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 12th, 1976
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950
Drummer Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET, MOTHER’s FINEST) - May 12th, 1950
Happy 65th
Drummer Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958
Happy 62nd
Guitarist William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961
Happy 57th
Singer Bradley James "Dez" Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COAL CHAMBER) - May 12, 1966
Happy 53rd
Singer Marc Grewe (MORGOTH, INSIDEOUS DISEASE) - May 12, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967
Happy 34th
MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989
Happy 31st
THE BLACK CROWES’ The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion - May 12, 1992
Happy 28th
MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - May 12th, 1995
Happy 17th
SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006
Happy 15th
IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008
Happy 14th
THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 12th, 2009
SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009
Happy 12th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011
Happy 9th
DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014
Happy 8th
VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015
Happy 6th
AJATTARA’s Lupaus - May 12th, 2017
HAREM SCAREM’s United - May 12th, 2017
GIDEON’s Cold - May 12th, 2017
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’s Prevail I - May 12th, 2017
SACRED OATH’s Twelve Bells - May 12th, 2017
SEETHER’s Poison The Parish - May 12th, 2017
VOYAGER’s Ghost Mile - May 12th, 2017
WARRANT’s Louder Harder Faster - May 12th, 2017