Today In Metal History 🤘 May 12th, 2023 🤘 RAY GILLEN, ERIC SINGER, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, MORBID ANGEL, MESHUGGAH

May 12, 2023, an hour ago

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. Singer Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993 (photo above courtesy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss; visit TheDecadeThatRocked.com for more info!)

R.I.P. Singer Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 12th, 1976

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd
BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950



Drummer Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET, MOTHER’s FINEST) - May 12th, 1950

Happy 65th
Drummer Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958

Happy 62nd
Guitarist William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961

Happy 57th
Singer Bradley James "Dez" Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COAL CHAMBER) - May 12, 1966

Happy 53rd
Singer Marc Grewe (MORGOTH, INSIDEOUS DISEASE) - May 12, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th
JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967

Happy 34th
MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989

Happy 31st
THE BLACK CROWES’ The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion - May 12, 1992

Happy 28th 
MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - May 12th, 1995

Happy 17th
SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006

Happy 15th
IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008

Happy 14th
THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 12th, 2009
SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009

Happy 12th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011

Happy 9th
DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014

Happy 8th
VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015

Happy 6th
AJATTARA’s Lupaus - May 12th, 2017
HAREM SCAREM’s United - May 12th, 2017
GIDEON’s Cold - May 12th, 2017
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’s Prevail I - May 12th, 2017
SACRED OATH’s Twelve Bells - May 12th, 2017
SEETHER’s Poison The Parish - May 12th, 2017
VOYAGER’s Ghost Mile - May 12th, 2017
WARRANT’s Louder Harder Faster - May 12th, 2017



SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

