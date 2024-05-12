Today In Metal History 🤘 May 12th, 2024 🤘 RAY GILLEN, ERIC SINGER, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, MORBID ANGEL, IRON MAIDEN, MESHUGGAH

May 12, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal jimi hendrix morbid angel megadeth eric singer

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. Singer Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993 (aged 34; photo above courtesy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss; visit TheDecadeThatRocked.com for more info!)

R.I.P. Singer Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 12th, 1976 (aged 33)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th
BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950



Drummer Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET, MOTHER’s FINEST) - May 12th, 1950

Happy 66th
Drummer Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958

Happy 63rd
Guitarist William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961

Happy 58th
Singer Bradley James "Dez" Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COAL CHAMBER) - May 12, 1966

Happy 54th
Singer Marc Grewe (MORGOTH, INSIDEOUS DISEASE, ASINHELL) - May 12, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th
JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967

Happy 35th
MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989

Happy 32nd
THE BLACK CROWES’ The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion - May 12, 1992

Happy 29th 
MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - May 12th, 1995

Happy 18th
SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006

Happy 16th
IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008

Happy 15th
THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 12th, 2009
SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009

Happy 13th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011

Happy 10th
DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014

Happy 9th
VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015

Happy 7th
AJATTARA’s Lupaus - May 12th, 2017
HAREM SCAREM’s United - May 12th, 2017
GIDEON’s Cold - May 12th, 2017
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’s Prevail I - May 12th, 2017
SACRED OATH’s Twelve Bells - May 12th, 2017
SEETHER’s Poison The Parish - May 12th, 2017
VOYAGER’s Ghost Mile - May 12th, 2017
WARRANT’s Louder Harder Faster - May 12th, 2017



