Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2024 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, AMORPHIS, RUSH, SAXON, AMORPHIS

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014 (aged 71)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964



Happy 71st

Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953





Happy 68th

Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956

Happy 62nd

Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962







C.C. Deville (real name born Bruce Anthony Johannesson; POISON) - May 14th, 1962





Happy 58th

Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971

Happy 48th

AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976



Happy 47th

HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977

Happy 28th

AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996







DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996





PRONG’s Rude Awakening - May 14th, 1996

Happy 23rd

SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001



Happy 22nd

RUSH’s Vapour Trails - May 14th, 2002





Happy 17th

SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - May 14th, 2007

HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007

Happy 14th

BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010

PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010

Happy 11th

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013

TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death





Happy 3rd

CALIBAN - Zeitgeister - May 14, 2021

CANVAS SOLARIS - Chromosphere - May 14, 2021

CHARLIE BENANTE - Silver Linings - May 14, 2021

MYLES KENNEDY - The Ides Of March - May 14, 2021

PER WIBERG - All Is Well In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us... - May 14, 2021

SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE - Mountain Fever - May 14, 2021