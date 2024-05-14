Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2024 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, AMORPHIS, RUSH, SAXON, AMORPHIS
May 14, 2024, 36 minutes ago
MUSICIANS WE LOST
R.I.P. John Symon Asher "Jack" Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014 (aged 71)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964
Happy 71st
Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953
Happy 68th
Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956
Happy 62nd
Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962
C.C. Deville (real name born Bruce Anthony Johannesson; POISON) - May 14th, 1962
Happy 58th
Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971
Happy 48th
AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976
Happy 47th
HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977
Happy 28th
AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996
DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996
PRONG’s Rude Awakening - May 14th, 1996
Happy 23rd
SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001
Happy 22nd
RUSH’s Vapour Trails - May 14th, 2002
Happy 17th
SCORPIONS' Humanity: Hour I - May 14th, 2007
HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007
Happy 14th
BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010
PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010
Happy 11th
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013
TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death
Happy 3rd
CALIBAN - Zeitgeister - May 14, 2021
CANVAS SOLARIS - Chromosphere - May 14, 2021
CHARLIE BENANTE - Silver Linings - May 14, 2021
MYLES KENNEDY - The Ides Of March - May 14, 2021
PER WIBERG - All Is Well In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us... - May 14, 2021
SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE - Mountain Fever - May 14, 2021