Today In Metal History 🤘 May 16th, 2021 🤘 DIO, NAZARETH, IRON MAIDEN, SABATON
May 16, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Musicians We Lost
R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010
R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 75th
Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 54th
Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967
Happy 46th
Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975
Heavy Releases
Happy 38th
IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
BARÓN ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983
Happy 16th
MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirtythree - May 16th, 2005
Happy 15th
MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006
Happy 14th
NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007
Happy 13th
MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008
Happy 7th
SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014
Happy 10th
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011
Happy 9th
SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012
Happy 7th
AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014
Happy 4th
NARGAROTH - Era of Threnody - May 16th, 2017