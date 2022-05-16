Today In Metal History 🤘 May 16th, 2022 🤘 DIO, NAZARETH, FOGHAT, IRON MAIDEN, SABATON

May 16, 2022, 28 minutes ago

Musicians We Lost

R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010

R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th
Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946

Happy 55th
Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967

Happy 47th
Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975

Heavy Releases

Happy 44th
JOE WALSH’S But Seriously, Folks... - May 16th, 1978

Happy 39th
IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
BARÓN ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983


Happy 25th 
SAXON’s Unleash The Beast - May 16th, 1997

Happy 17th
MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirty Three - May 16th, 2005


Happy 16th
MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006

Happy 15th
NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007

Happy 14th
MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008



Happy 11th
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011

Happy 10th
SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012

Happy 8th
SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014

AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014

Happy 5th
NARGAROTH - Era of Threnody - May 16th, 2017



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

