Today In Metal History 🤘 May 16th, 2023 🤘 DIO, NAZARETH, FOGHAT, IRON MAIDEN, SABATON

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010



R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946

Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946





Happy 56th

Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967

Happy 48th

Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

MAX WEBSTER’s High Class In Borrowed Shoes - May 16th, 1977



Happy 45th

JOE WALSH’S But Seriously, Folks... - May 16th, 1978

Happy 40th

IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983

BARÓN ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983





Happy 18th

MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirty Three - May 16th, 2005





Happy 17th

MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006

ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006

THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006

Happy 16th

NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007

Happy 15th

MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008







Happy 12th

ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011

NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011

RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011

THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011

Happy 11th

SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012

Happy 9th

SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014



AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014

Happy 6th

NARGAROTH - Era of Threnody - May 16th, 2017