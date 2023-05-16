Today In Metal History 🤘 May 16th, 2023 🤘 DIO, NAZARETH, FOGHAT, IRON MAIDEN, SABATON

May 16, 2023, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 16th, 2023 🤘 DIO, NAZARETH, FOGHAT, IRON MAIDEN, SABATON

MUSICIANS WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010

R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th
Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946

Happy 56th
Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967

Happy 48th
Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975

HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th  
MAX WEBSTER’s High Class In Borrowed Shoes - May 16th, 1977

Happy 45th
JOE WALSH’S But Seriously, Folks... - May 16th, 1978

Happy 40th
IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
BARÓN ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983


Happy 18th
MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirty Three - May 16th, 2005


Happy 17th
MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006

Happy 16th
NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007

Happy 15th
MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008



Happy 12th
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011

Happy 11th
SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012

Happy 9th
SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014

AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014

Happy 6th
NARGAROTH - Era of Threnody - May 16th, 2017



