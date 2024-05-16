Today In Metal History 🤘 May 16th, 2024 🤘 DIO, NAZARETH, FOGHAT, SONATA ARCTICA, IRON MAIDEN, MESHUGGAH, SABATON
May 16, 2024, an hour ago
MUSICIANS WE LOST
R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona (RONNIE JAMES DIO; BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF): July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010 (aged 67)
R.I.P. Darrell Antony Sweet (NAZARETH): May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999 (aged 51)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
Roger Earl (FOGHAT) - May 16th, 1946
Robert Fripp (KING CRIMSON) - May 16th, 1946
Happy 57th
Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER, L.A. GUNS, DIO) - May 16th, 1967
Happy 49th
Toni Kristian "Tony" Kakko (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 16th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
MAX WEBSTER’s High Class In Borrowed Shoes - May 16th, 1977
Happy 46th
JOE WALSH’S But Seriously, Folks... - May 16th, 1978
Happy 45th
SAGA’s Images At Twilight - May 16th, 1979
Happy 41st
IRON MAIDEN's Piece Of Mind - May 16th, 1983
BARÓN ROJO's Metalmorfosis – May 16th, 1983
Happy 19th
MESHUGGAH's Catch Thirty Three - May 16th, 2005
Happy 18th
MISERY INDEX's Discordia - May 16th, 2006
ZYKLON's Disintegrate - May 16th, 2006
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Embrace The Gutter - May 16, 2006
Happy 17th
NOCTURNAL RITES' The 8th Sun - May 16th, 2007
Happy 16th
MOONSPELL's Night Eternal - May 16th, 2008
Happy 13th
ENDSTILLE’s Infektion 1813 - May 16th, 2011
NECROPHAGIA’s Deathtrip 69 - May 16th, 2011
RAMESSES’ Chrome Pineal - May 16th, 2011
THE SOULLESS’ Isolated - May 16th, 2011
Happy 12th
SHINING’s Lots Of Girls Gonna Get Hurt (EP) - May 16th, 2012
Happy 10th
SABATON’s Heroes - May 16th, 2014
AVALON’s Angels Of The Apocalypse - May 16th, 2014
Happy 7th
NARGAROTH - Era of Threnody - May 16th, 2017