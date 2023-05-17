Today In Metal History 🤘 May 17th, 2023 🤘 PAUL DI'ANNO, DIO, BUDGIE JUDAS PRIEST, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th

William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949



Happy 68th

Claude Schnell (DIO) - May 17th, 1955



Happy 66th

Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957



Happy 65th

PAUL DI'ANNO (real name Paul Andrews; IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958



Happy 58th

Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965



Ralph Michael Saenz (real name Michael Starr; STEEL PANTHER) - May 17th, 1965





Happy 50th

Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973

Heavy Releases

BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Bachman–Turner Overdrive - May 17, 1973

Happy 49th

BUDGIE’s In For The Kill! - May 17th, 1974





Happy 35th

JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988



Happy 18th

THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005

Happy 13th

ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010

CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010



Happy 12th

BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011

ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal

ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland

Happy 10th

MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013

BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne

GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia

Happy 4th

ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE - Now We Sleep - May 17th, 2019

AVATAR - The King Live in Paris (live album) - May 17th, 2019

BETHLEHEM - Lebe Dich Leer - May 17th, 2019

BLACK FLAME - Necrogenesis: Chants from the Grave - May 17th, 2019

CRAZY LIXX - Forever Wild - May 17th, 2019

FULL OF HELL - Weeping Choir[ - May 17th, 2019

OCTOBER TIDE - In Splendor Below - May 17th, 2019

PYTHIA - The Solace of Ancient Earth - May 17th, 2019

RAMMSTEIN - Untitled - May 17th, 2019

SAINT VITUS - Saint Vitus - May 17th, 2019

SAVAGE MESSIAH - Demons - May 17th, 2019

STARKILL - Gravity - May 17th, 2019



