Today In Metal History 🤘 May 17th, 2023 🤘 PAUL DI'ANNO, DIO, BUDGIE JUDAS PRIEST, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION
May 17, 2023, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 74th
William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949
Happy 68th
Claude Schnell (DIO) - May 17th, 1955
Happy 66th
Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957
Happy 65th
PAUL DI'ANNO (real name Paul Andrews; IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958
Happy 58th
Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965
Happy 58th
Ralph Michael Saenz (real name Michael Starr; STEEL PANTHER) - May 17th, 1965
Happy 50th
Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973
Heavy Releases
Happy 50th
BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Bachman–Turner Overdrive - May 17, 1973
Happy 49th
BUDGIE’s In For The Kill! - May 17th, 1974
Happy 35th
JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988
Happy 18th
THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005
Happy 13th
ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010
CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010
Happy 12th
BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland
Happy 10th
MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia
Happy 4th
ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE - Now We Sleep - May 17th, 2019
AVATAR - The King Live in Paris (live album) - May 17th, 2019
BETHLEHEM - Lebe Dich Leer - May 17th, 2019
BLACK FLAME - Necrogenesis: Chants from the Grave - May 17th, 2019
CRAZY LIXX - Forever Wild - May 17th, 2019
FULL OF HELL - Weeping Choir[ - May 17th, 2019
OCTOBER TIDE - In Splendor Below - May 17th, 2019
PYTHIA - The Solace of Ancient Earth - May 17th, 2019
RAMMSTEIN - Untitled - May 17th, 2019
SAINT VITUS - Saint Vitus - May 17th, 2019
SAVAGE MESSIAH - Demons - May 17th, 2019
STARKILL - Gravity - May 17th, 2019