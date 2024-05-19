Today In Metal History 🤘 May 19th, 2024 🤘AC/DC, JOEY RAMONE, THE WHO, URIAH HEEP, KISS
May 19, 2024, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001 (aged 49)
R.I.P. Joseph Michael "Dusty" Hill (ZZ TOP): May 19, 1949 – July 28, 2021 (aged 72)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 79th
PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945
Happy 69th
Phil Rudd (Born Phillip Hugh Norman Witschke Rudzevecuis; AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954
Happy 49th
Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975
Heavy Releases
Happy 52nd
URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972
Happy 32nd
KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992
Happy 19th
COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005
Happy 15th
WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009
Happy 14th
LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010
PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010
Happy 9th
COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015
FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015
Happy 7th
3TEETH - May 19th, 2017
DRAGONFORCE - Reaching Into Infinity - May 19th, 2017
LINKIN PARK - One More Light - May 19th, 2017
OCEANO - Revelation - May 19th, 2017
PAPA ROACH - Crooked Teeth - May 19th, 2017
ROCK GODDESS - It's More Than Rock and Roll (EP) - May 19th, 2017
SCALE THE SUMMIT - In a World of Fear - May 19th, 2017
Happy 6th
DRAGONFORCE’s Reaching Into Infinity – May 19th, 2018
Happy 1st
ALCATRAZZ - Take No Prisoners
ARJEN LUCASSEN'S SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION - Golden Age Of Music - May 19th, 2023
BOTANIST - Viii: Selenotrope - May 19th, 2023
DEF LEPPARD WITH THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA - Drastic Symphonies - May 19th, 2023
GHOST - Phantomime - May 19th, 2023
HERETOIR - Wastelands - May 19th, 2023
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Hellriot - May 19th, 2023
THE OCEAN - Holocene - May 19th, 2023
SLEEP TOKEN - Take Me Back To Eden - May 19th, 2023
SWEET & LYNCH - Heart & Sacrifice - May 19th, 2023
THULCANDRA - Hail The Abyss - May 19th, 2023
YAKUZA - Sutra - May 19th, 2023