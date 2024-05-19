Today In Metal History 🤘 May 19th, 2024 🤘AC/DC, JOEY RAMONE, THE WHO, URIAH HEEP, KISS

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001 (aged 49)





R.I.P. Joseph Michael "Dusty" Hill (ZZ TOP): May 19, 1949 – July 28, 2021 (aged 72)





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 79th

PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945





Happy 69th

Phil Rudd (Born Phillip Hugh Norman Witschke Rudzevecuis; AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954

Happy 49th

Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd

URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972



Happy 32nd

KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992



Happy 19th

COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005

Happy 15th

WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009



Happy 14th

LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010

PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010

Happy 9th

COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015

FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015



Happy 7th

3TEETH - May 19th, 2017

DRAGONFORCE - Reaching Into Infinity - May 19th, 2017

LINKIN PARK - One More Light - May 19th, 2017

OCEANO - Revelation - May 19th, 2017

PAPA ROACH - Crooked Teeth - May 19th, 2017

ROCK GODDESS - It's More Than Rock and Roll (EP) - May 19th, 2017

SCALE THE SUMMIT - In a World of Fear - May 19th, 2017



Happy 6th

Happy 1st

ALCATRAZZ - Take No Prisoners

ARJEN LUCASSEN'S SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION - Golden Age Of Music - May 19th, 2023

BOTANIST - Viii: Selenotrope - May 19th, 2023

DEF LEPPARD WITH THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA - Drastic Symphonies - May 19th, 2023

GHOST - Phantomime - May 19th, 2023

HERETOIR - Wastelands - May 19th, 2023

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Hellriot - May 19th, 2023

THE OCEAN - Holocene - May 19th, 2023

SLEEP TOKEN - Take Me Back To Eden - May 19th, 2023

SWEET & LYNCH - Heart & Sacrifice - May 19th, 2023

THULCANDRA - Hail The Abyss - May 19th, 2023

YAKUZA - Sutra - May 19th, 2023