Today In Metal History 🤘 May 1st, 2023 🤘 FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, ZEBRA, JEFF BECK, LITA FORD, MESHUGGAH, RUSH

May 1, 2023, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 70th

Felix Hanemann (ZEBRA) - May 1st, 1953





Happy 59th

Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER) - May 1st, 1964

Happy 55th

Mark “Gus” Scott (TRIXTER) - May 1st 1968





Happy 53rd

Norifumi Shima (DOUBLE DEALER, CONCERTO MOON) - May 1, 1970



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

JEFF BECK GROUP’s The Jeff Beck Group - May 1st, 1972





Happy 47th

JEFF BECK’s Wired - May 1st, 1976

THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT’s Tales Of Mystery And Imagination - May 1st, 1976

SAMMY HAGAR’s Nine On A Ten Scale - May 1st, 1976





Happy 40th

LITA FORD’s Out For Blood – May 1st, 1983

Happy 36th

HEATHEN's Breaking The Silence - May 1st, 1987

Happy 33rd

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's When The Storm Comes Down - May 1st, 1990





Happy 32nd

MESHUGGAH’s Contradictions Collapse - May 1st, 1991





Happy 16th

RUSH's Snakes & Arrows - May 1st, 2007

BLACK SABBATH’s Live at Hammersmith Odeon - May 1st, 2007

Happy 14th

BUCKETHEAD’s A Real Diamond In The Rough – May 1st, 2009

Happy 10th

DELAIN’s Interlude – May 1st, 2013

Happy 5th

THOU - The House Primordial (EP) - May 1st, 2018

TWILIGHT - Trident Death Rattle (EP) - May 1st, 2018

Happy 3rd

HAVOK - V - May 1st, 2020

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Atonement II: B-Sides for Charity (EP) - May 1st, 2020

ORANGE GOBLIN - Rough & Ready, Live & Loud (live album) - May 1st, 2020

VADER - Solitude in Madness - May 1st, 2020

WITCHCRAFT - Black Metal - May 1st, 2020