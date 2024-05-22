Today In Metal History 🤘 May 22nd, 2024 🤘 BERNIE TAUPIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, BLAZE BAYLEY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, DEVIN TOWNSEND
May 22, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th Birthday Bernie John Taupin (ELTON JOHN) - May 22nd, 1950
ELTON JOHN’s right-hand man BERNIE TAUPIN turns 74 today (May 22nd, 1950). 🎂 They were inducted into the American Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 1992 and the Johnny Mercer Award in 2013.
Happy 64th
Ted Kirkpatrick (TOURNIQUET) - May 22nd, 1960
Happy 60th Birthday
Graham Woodcock (THE QUEST) - May 22nd, 1964
Happy 58th Birthday
Kenneth “Kenney” Shaun Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SEVENTH VOID) - May 22nd, 1966
Happy 48th Birthday Daniel John Erlandsson (ARCH ENEMY, CARCASS) - May 22nd, 1976
Happy 47th
Chris Boshis (PHEAR) - May 22nd, 1977
Heavy Releases
Happy 35th
QUEEN’s The Miracle - May 22nd, 1989
Happy 29th
MISERY LOVES COMPANY's Misery Loves Company - May 22nd, 1995
Happy 24th
BLAZE's Silicon Messiah - May 22nd, 2000
One week before IRON MAIDEN released their long-awaited reunion album with Bruce Dickinson (Brave New World), BLAZE released their debut, Silicon Messiah 24 years ago today (May 22nd, 2000).
Happy 18th
CATARACT's Kingdom - May 22nd, 2006
NECROPHOBIC's Hrimthursum - May 22nd, 2006
Happy 17th
OZZY OSBOURNE's Black Rain - May 22nd, 2007
Last time we saw Zakk Wylde with OZZY OSBOURNE, who released Black Rain, 17 years ago today (May 22nd, 2007).
DAYSEND's The Warning - May 22nd, 2007
SONIC SYNDICATE's Only Inhuman - May 22nd, 2007
Happy 15th
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ki - May 22nd, 2009
PRIMAL FEAR's 16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You're Dead) - May 22nd, 2009
CAGE's Science Of Annihilation - May 22nd, 2009
SLYCLAD's In The...All Together - May 22nd, 2009
THERION's The Miskolc Experience - May 22nd, 2009
NEAERA's Omnicide - Creation Unleashed
UNANIMATED's In The Light Of Darkness (The Covenant O Death)
Happy 12th
SIX FEET UNDER’s Undead - May 22nd, 2012
BURZUM’s Umskiptar – May 22nd, 2012
Happy 9th
PYRAMAZE’s Disciples Of The Sun – May 22nd, 2015
Happy 4th
CALIGULA'S HORSE’s Rise Radiant - May 22nd, 2020
CROSSFAITH’s Species - May 22nd, 2020
FAIRYLAND’s Osyrhianta - May 22nd, 2020
KILLITOROUS’s The Afterparty - May 22nd, 2020
OLD MAN GLOOM’s Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning - May 22nd, 2020
OZ’s Forced Commandments - May 22nd, 2020
REVENGE’s Strike.Smother.Dehumanize - May 22nd, 2020
SINISTER’s Deformation of the Holy Realm - May 22nd, 2020
SOULFLY’s Live Ritual NYC MMXIX - May 22nd, 2020