Today In Metal History 🤘 May 24th, 2024 🤘 MAYHEM, AC/DC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, SLIPKNOT, VAN HALEN, DESTRUCTION

May 24, 2024, 20 minutes ago

Talent We Lost

 

R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT's the Pig #2): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010 (aged 38 years)
 



TINA TURNER: November 26, 1939 – May 24, 2023 (aged 83)

 

Heavy Birthdays

 

Happy 83rd

Robert Zimmerman (BOB DYLAN) - May 24th, 1941

 

Happy 78th

Steve Upton (WISHBONE ASH) - May 24th, 1946

 

Happy 77th

Albert Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLUE COUPE) May 24th, 1946

 

Happy 55th

Rich Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 24th, 1969

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th
BAD COMPANY’s Bad Company - May 24th, 1974)

 

Happy 39th

DESTRUCTION's Infernal Overkill - May 24th, 1985

 

Happy 38th

AC/DC's Who Made Who - May 24th, 1986

 

Happy 36th

VAN HALEN's OU812 - May 24th 1988


 

FREHLEY'S COMET's Second Sighting - May 24th, 1988


Happy 30th
MAYHEM’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas - My 24th, 1994

 

Happy 20th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Exposures – In Retrospect and Denial - My 24th, 2004.

 

 

Happy 14th

DEW-SCENTED’s Invocation - May 24th, 2010

ENFORCER’s Diamonds – May 24th, 2010

LENG TCH’E’s Hypomanic – May 24th, 2010

 

Happy 13th

JOURNEY’s Eclipse (ECL1P53) – May 24th, 2011

 

Happy 11th

KYLESA’s Ultraviolet - May 24th, 2013

ANVIL’s Hope in Hell - May 24, 2013

SUIDAKRA’s Eternal Defiance - May 24th, 2013

DEW-SCENTED’s Insurgent - May 24th, 2013

 

Happy 13th

DEVOLVED’s Oblivion - May 24th, 2011

HAEMORRHAGE’s Hospital Carnage - May 24th, 2011

 

Happy 8th

BINARY CODE's Moonsblood - May 24th, 2016

 

Happy 5th

DEATHSPELL OMEGA's The Furnaces of Palingenesia - May 24th, 2019

DESTRAGE's The Chosen One - May 24th, 2019

DIAMOND HEAD's The Coffin Train - May 24th, 2019

EARTH's Full Upon Her Burning Lips - May 24th, 2019

EMIL BULLS' Mixtape (covers album) - May 24th, 2019

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Veleno - May 24th, 2019

MARCO HIETALA's Mustan Sydämen Rovio - May 24th, 2019

SOTO's Origami - May 24th, 2019

STORMLORD's Far - May 24th, 2019



SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

