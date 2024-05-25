Today In Metal History 🤘 May 25th, 2024 🤘 SCORPIONS, DIO, DEATH, ANTHRAX, MORGOTH, SABATON

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th

Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948





Happy 74th

Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950

Happy 55th

Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, TESTAMENT, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969

Happy 45th

Mikko Harkin (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th

DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978

Happy 43rd

ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981





Happy 41st

DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983







Happy 39th

SUPERTRAMP’S Brother Where You Bound - May 25th, 1985

Happy 37th

DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987



Happy 31st

DANZIG's Thrall-Demonsweatlive - May 25th, 1993

ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993







Happy 31st

MORGOTH’s Odium - May 25th, 1993

Happy 26th

DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998

Happy 20th

SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004

Happy 17th

SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007

CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007

DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007

ALTARIA's Divine Invitation – May 25th, 2007

MANEGARM's Vargstenen – May 25th, 2007



Happy 15th

AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus - May 25th, 2009

HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD) - May 25th, 2009

PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies - May 25th, 2009

XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained - May 25th, 2009

Happy 14th

ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality - May 25th, 2010

STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night - May 25th, 2010

Happy 13th

5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell - May 25th, 2011

AHAB’s The Giant - May 25th, 2011

INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment - May 25th, 2011

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby - May 25th, 2011

LEPROUS’ The Congregation - May 25th, 2011

SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare - May 25th, 2011

Happy 12th

SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012

GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012



Happy 6th

BLEEDING THROUGH’s Love Will Kill All - May 25th, 2018

CANDLEMASS’ House of Doom (EP) - May 25th, 2018

DON AIREY’s One of a Kind - May 25th, 2018

FAILURE’s Your Body Will Be (EP) - May 25th, 2018

JONATHAN DAVIS’ Black Labyrinth - May 25th, 2018

LIGHT THIS CITY’s Terminal Bloom - May 25th, 2018

LORDI’s Sexorcism - May 25th, 2018

MIDNATTSOL’s The Aftermath - May 25th, 2018

SMILE EMPTY SOUL’s Oblivion - May 25th, 2018

SUBSIGNAL’s La Muerte - May 25th, 2018

WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Witch Mountain - May 25th, 2018



