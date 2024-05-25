Today In Metal History 🤘 May 25th, 2024 🤘 SCORPIONS, DIO, DEATH, ANTHRAX, MORGOTH, SABATON
May 25, 2024, 43 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 76th
Klaus Meine (SCORPIONS) - May 25th, 1948
Happy 74th
Robert Eugene "Robby" Steinhardt (KANSAS) - May 25th, 1950
Happy 55th
Glen Drover (MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, TESTAMENT, EIDOLON) - May 25th, 1969
Happy 45th
Mikko Harkin (SONATA ARCTICA) - May 25th, 1979
Heavy Releases
Happy 46th
DAVID GILMOUR’s David Gilmour - May 25th, 1978
Happy 43rd
ANVIL’s Hard ’N’ Heavy - May 25th, 1981
Happy 41st
DIO’s Holy Diver – May 25th, 1983
Happy 39th
SUPERTRAMP’S Brother Where You Bound - May 25th, 1985
Happy 37th
DEATH’s Scream Bloody Gore - May 25th, 1987
Happy 31st
DANZIG's Thrall-Demonsweatlive - May 25th, 1993
ANTHRAX’ Sound Of White Noise - May 25th, 1993
Happy 31st
MORGOTH’s Odium - May 25th, 1993
Happy 26th
DORO’s Love Me In Black - May 25th, 1998
Happy 20th
SLIPKNOT’s Vol 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - May 25th, 2004
Happy 17th
SONATA ARCTICA's Unia - May 25th, 2007
CALIBAN's The Awakening - May 25th, 2007
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Trinity – May 25th, 2007
DIR EN GREY’s Uroboros – May 25th, 2007
ALTARIA's Divine Invitation – May 25th, 2007
MANEGARM's Vargstenen – May 25th, 2007
Happy 15th
AVA INFERI's Blood Of Bacchus - May 25th, 2009
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Iconoclast (Part 2: Bildersturm - The Visual Resistance) (DVD) - May 25th, 2009
PATHOSRAY's Sunless Skies - May 25th, 2009
XASTHUR's All Reflections Drained - May 25th, 2009
Happy 14th
ROSETTA’s A Determinism of Morality - May 25th, 2010
STARKWEATHER’s This Sheltering Night - May 25th, 2010
Happy 13th
5 STAR GRAVE’s Drugstore Hell - May 25th, 2011
AHAB’s The Giant - May 25th, 2011
INCISION’s 15 Years Of Exaggerated Torment - May 25th, 2011
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET’s Bye Bye Lullaby - May 25th, 2011
LEPROUS’ The Congregation - May 25th, 2011
SHINING’s Fodd Forlorare - May 25th, 2011
Happy 12th
SABATON’s Carolus Rex - May 25th, 2012
GRAND MAGUS’ The Hunt - May 25th, 2012
Happy 6th
BLEEDING THROUGH’s Love Will Kill All - May 25th, 2018
CANDLEMASS’ House of Doom (EP) - May 25th, 2018
DON AIREY’s One of a Kind - May 25th, 2018
FAILURE’s Your Body Will Be (EP) - May 25th, 2018
JONATHAN DAVIS’ Black Labyrinth - May 25th, 2018
LIGHT THIS CITY’s Terminal Bloom - May 25th, 2018
LORDI’s Sexorcism - May 25th, 2018
MIDNATTSOL’s The Aftermath - May 25th, 2018
SMILE EMPTY SOUL’s Oblivion - May 25th, 2018
SUBSIGNAL’s La Muerte - May 25th, 2018
WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Witch Mountain - May 25th, 2018