Today In Metal History 🤘 May 31st, 2023 🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, WHITESNAKE, SENTENCED, DEATH ANGEL
May 31, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980 (aged 32)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 59th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964
Heavy Releases
Happy 43rd
WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980
Happy 33rd
GWAR’s Scumdogs Of The Universe - May 31st, 1990
Happy 28th
GARY MOORE’s Blues For Greeny - May 31st, 1995
Happy 24th
IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999
Happy 18th
SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005
Happy 17th
SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006
Happy 16th
BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007
Happy 13th
ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010
LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010
Happy 12th
AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011
UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire
Happy 10th
TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013
Happy 6th
NAER MATARON - Lucitherion: Temple of the Radiant Sun - May 31st, 2017
Happy 4th
D–A–D - A Prayer For The Loud - May 31st, 2019
DARKTHRONE’s Old Star - May 31st, 2019
DEATH ANGEL’s Humanicide - May 31st, 2019
GAAHLS WYRD’s GastiR – Ghosts Invited - May 31st, 2019
GLORYHAMMER’s Legends From Beyond The Galactic Terrorvortex - May 31st, 2019
JANET GARDNER’s Your Place In The Sun - May 31st, 2019
KRYPTS’ Cadaver Circulation - May 31st, 2019
PAUL MASVIDAL’s Mythical (EP) - May 31st, 2019
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION’s High In The Saddle - May 31st, 2019
VADER’s Thy Messenger (EP) - May 31st, 2019