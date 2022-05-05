Today In Metal History 🤘 May 5th, 2022 🤘BLACK SABBATH, BILLY IDOL, DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NAZARETH, AC/DC, TESTAMENT
May 5, 2022, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 73rd
William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH drummer) – May 5th, 1948
Happy 65th
Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG bassist) - May 5th, 1956
Happy 62nd
Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL guitarist) - May 5th, 1959
Happy 58th
Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER singer) – May 5th, 1963
Happy 55th
Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON drummer) - May 5th, 1966
Happy 49th
Devin Garret Townsend (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, STEVE VAI) – May 5th, 1972
Album Releases
48th Birthday
NAZARETH’s Razamanaz – May 5th, 1973
43rd Birthday
AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978
32nd Birthday
TESTAMENT's The New Order – May 5th, 1988
22nd Birthday
ARCH ENEMY’s Stigmata - May 5th, 1998
13th Birthday
TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008
SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008
13th Birthday
HATEBREED's For The Lions – May 5th, 2009
THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below May 5th, 2009
ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009
NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts - May 5th, 2009
NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009
ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009
12th Birthday
UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010
10th Birthday
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head (EP) – May 5th, 2011
8th Birthday
HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues – May 5th, 2014
7th Birthday
KORPIKLAANI’s Noita –2015
SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015
5th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Fleischfilm - May 5th, 2017
FULL OF HELL’s Trumpeting Ecstasy - May 5th, 2017
GOD DETHRONED’s The World Ablaze - May 5th, 2017
HATE’s Tremendum - May 5th, 2017
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Graveyard Shift - May 5th, 2017
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Decennium - May 5th, 2017
SPOIL ENGINE’s Stormsleeper - May 5th, 2017
THE SWORD’s Greetings From... - May 5th, 2017