Today In Metal History 🤘 May 5th, 2022 🤘BLACK SABBATH, BILLY IDOL, DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NAZARETH, AC/DC, TESTAMENT

May 5, 2022, an hour ago

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 73rd

William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH drummer) – May 5th, 1948



Happy 65th

Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG bassist) - May 5th, 1956

Happy 62nd

Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL guitarist) - May 5th, 1959

Happy 58th

Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER singer) – May 5th, 1963



Happy 55th

Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON drummer) - May 5th, 1966

Happy 49th

Devin Garret Townsend (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, STEVE VAI) – May 5th, 1972



Album Releases

48th Birthday

NAZARETH’s Razamanaz – May 5th, 1973



43rd Birthday

AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978

32nd Birthday

TESTAMENT's The New Order – May 5th, 1988



22nd Birthday

ARCH ENEMY’s Stigmata - May 5th, 1998

13th Birthday

TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008

SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008

13th Birthday

HATEBREED's For The Lions – May 5th, 2009



THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below May 5th, 2009

ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009

NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts - May 5th, 2009

NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009

ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009

12th Birthday

UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010

10th Birthday

RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head (EP) – May 5th, 2011

8th Birthday

HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues – May 5th, 2014

7th Birthday

KORPIKLAANI’s Noita –2015

SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015



5th Birthday

EISREGEN’s Fleischfilm - May 5th, 2017

FULL OF HELL’s Trumpeting Ecstasy - May 5th, 2017

GOD DETHRONED’s The World Ablaze - May 5th, 2017

HATE’s Tremendum - May 5th, 2017

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Graveyard Shift - May 5th, 2017

SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Decennium - May 5th, 2017

SPOIL ENGINE’s Stormsleeper - May 5th, 2017

THE SWORD’s Greetings From... - May 5th, 2017