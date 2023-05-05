Today In Metal History 🤘 May 5th, 2023 🤘BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, BILLY IDOL, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NAZARETH, AC/DC, TESTAMENT

HEAVY HISTORY

50 years ago today (May 5th, 1973), LED ZEPPELIN break THE BEATLES audience record (at Shea Stadium in 1965) by performing in front of 56,800 fans at Tampa Stadium in Florida. The band grosses $309,000.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH drummer) – May 5th, 1948



Happy 67th

Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG bassist) - May 5th, 1956

Happy 64th

Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL guitarist) - May 5th, 1959

Happy 60th

Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER singer) – May 5th, 1963

Happy 57th

Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON drummer) - May 5th, 1966

Happy 51st

Devin Garret Townsend (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, STEVE VAI) – May 5th, 1972



Album Releases

Happy 50th Birthday

NAZARETH’s Razamanaz – May 5th, 1973



Happy 45th

AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978

Happy 35th

TESTAMENT's The New Order – May 5th, 1988



Happy 25th Birthday

ARCH ENEMY’s Stigmata - May 5th, 1998



17th Birthday

BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 5th, 2006

Happy 15th

TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008

SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008

Happy 14th

HATEBREED's For The Lions – May 5th, 2009



THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below May 5th, 2009

ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009

NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts - May 5th, 2009

NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009

ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009

Happy 13th

UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010

Happy 12th

RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head – May 5th, 2011

Happy 9th

HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues – May 5th, 2014

Happy 8th

KORPIKLAANI’s Noita – 2015

SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015



Happy 6th

EISREGEN’s Fleischfilm - May 5th, 2017

FULL OF HELL’s Trumpeting Ecstasy - May 5th, 2017

GOD DETHRONED’s The World Ablaze - May 5th, 2017

HATE’s Tremendum - May 5th, 2017

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Graveyard Shift - May 5th, 2017

SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Decennium - May 5th, 2017

SPOIL ENGINE’s Stormsleeper - May 5th, 2017

THE SWORD’s Greetings From... - May 5th, 2017