Today In Metal History 🤘 May 5th, 2023 🤘BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, BILLY IDOL, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NAZARETH, AC/DC, TESTAMENT

May 5, 2023, 56 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities bill ward steve stevens devin townsend testament ac/dc nazareth dream theater arch enemy

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 5th, 2023 🤘BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, BILLY IDOL, DEVIN TOWNSEND, NAZARETH, AC/DC, TESTAMENT

HEAVY HISTORY

50 years ago today (May 5th, 1973), LED ZEPPELIN break THE BEATLES audience record (at Shea Stadium in 1965) by performing in front of 56,800 fans at Tampa Stadium in Florida. The band grosses $309,000. 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
William Thomas "Bill" Ward (BLACK SABBATH drummer) – May 5th, 1948

Happy 67th
Dick Kemper (VANDENBERG bassist) - May 5th, 1956

Happy 64th
Steven Bruce Schneider (aka Steve Stevens; BILLY IDOL guitarist) - May 5th, 1959

Happy 60th
Kevin James LaBrie (DREAM THEATER singer) – May 5th, 1963

Happy 57th
Shawn Drover (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, EIDOLON drummer) - May 5th, 1966

Happy 51st
Devin Garret Townsend (DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, STEVE VAI) – May 5th, 1972

Album Releases

Happy 50th Birthday
NAZARETH’s Razamanaz – May 5th, 1973

Happy 45th
AC/DC’s Powerage - May 5th, 1978

Happy 35th
TESTAMENT's The New Order – May 5th, 1988

Happy 25th Birthday
ARCH ENEMY’s Stigmata - May 5th, 1998

17th Birthday 
BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 5th, 2006

Happy 15th
TEXTURES' Silhouettes - May 5th, 2008
SCOTT KELLY's The Wake - May 5th, 2008

Happy 14th 
HATEBREED's For The Lions – May 5th, 2009

THE CHARIOT's Wars And Rumors Of Wars - May 5th, 2009
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA - WIth Roots Above And Branches Below May 5th, 2009
ISIS' Wavering Radiant - May 5th, 2009
NACHTMYSTIUM's Doomsday Derelicts - May 5th, 2009
NECRODEATH's Phylogensis - May 5th, 2009
ZAO's Awake? - May 5th, 2009

Happy 13th 
UFOMAMMUT’s Eve - May 5th, 2010

Happy 12th
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head  – May 5th, 2011

Happy 9th
HELIX’ Bastard Of The Blues – May 5th, 2014

Happy 8th
KORPIKLAANI’s Noita – 2015
SIX FEET UNDER’s Crypt Of The Devil – May 5th, 2015

Happy 6th
EISREGEN’s Fleischfilm - May 5th, 2017
FULL OF HELL’s Trumpeting Ecstasy - May 5th, 2017
GOD DETHRONED’s The World Ablaze - May 5th, 2017
HATE’s Tremendum - May 5th, 2017
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Graveyard Shift - May 5th, 2017
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Decennium - May 5th, 2017
SPOIL ENGINE’s Stormsleeper - May 5th, 2017
THE SWORD’s Greetings From... - May 5th, 2017



Featured Audio

RAVEN - "Go For The Gold" (Silver Lining)

RAVEN - "Go For The Gold" (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews