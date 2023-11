Today In Metal History 🤘 November 14th, 2023🤘- QUIET RIOT, HELIX, BON JOVI, SAXON, AT THE GATES

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT, W.A.S.P.) - November 14, 1951 – August 20, 2020 (aged 68; photo credit above: Mark Weiss)

R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX) - November 14th, 1953 - July 5th, 1992 (aged 38)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

James V. “J.Y.” Young (STYX) - November 14th, 1949

Happy 72nd

Alec John Such (BON JOVI) - November 14th, 1951





Happy 61st

Josh Silver (TYPE O NEGATIVE) - November 14th, 1962

Happy 55th

Olaf Grosser (SARGANT FURY) – November 14th, 1968



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

Syd Barrett’s Barrett - November 14th, 1970

Happy 43rd

SAXON's Strong Arm of the Law - November 14th, 1980





Happy 28th

AT THE GATES' Slaughter Of The Soul - November 14th, 1995





MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Greatest Hits / GREATE$T HIT$) - November 14th, 1998

Happy 18th

BOLT THROWER’s Those Once Loyal – November 14th, 2005

Happy 16th

THE FACELESS' Akeldama - November 14th, 2006

FEAR CAST AND REVERIE's Subverter - November 14th, 2006

SURVIVAL's Changes Of Extinction - November 14th, 2006

BORN FROM PAIN's War - November 14th, 2006