Today In Metal History 🤘 November 17th, 2022🤘 DISSECTION, JETHRO TULL, IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, BLOODBATH
November 17, 2023, 50 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946
Happy 57th
Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
DARK ANGEL’s Darkness Decends - November 17th, 1986
Happy 28th
DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995
Happy 26th
ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997
Happy 17th
RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006
Happy 14th
HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009
RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009
Happy 9th
BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014
IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014
Happy 17th
SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 9th
THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014
Happy 6th
BLACK SABBATH’s The End - November 17th, 2017
THE BODY & FULL OF HELL’s Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light - November 17th, 2017
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Psychosis - November 17th, 2017
GALACTIC COWBOYS’ Long Way Back to the Moon - November 17th, 2017
GODFLESH’s Post Self - November 17th, 2017
IN FLAMES’ Down, Wicked & No Good - November 17th, 2017
IRON MAIDEN’s The Book of Souls: Live Chapter - November 17th, 2017
OBLIVION’s The Path Towards... - November 17th, 2017
PHINEHAS’ Dark Flag - November 17th, 2017
POLKADOT CADAVER’s Get Possessed - November 17th, 2017
TARJA’s From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas) - November 17th, 2017
Happy 5th
OPERA IX’s The Gospel - November 17th, 2018