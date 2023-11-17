Today In Metal History 🤘 November 17th, 2022🤘 DISSECTION, JETHRO TULL, IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, BLOODBATH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946





Happy 57th

Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 37th

DARK ANGEL’s Darkness Decends - November 17th, 1986

Happy 28th

DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995





Happy 26th

ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997

Happy 17th

RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006



Happy 14th

HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009



DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009

RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009

Happy 9th

BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014



IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014

Happy 17th

SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006

Happy 9th

THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014

Happy 6th

BLACK SABBATH’s The End - November 17th, 2017







THE BODY & FULL OF HELL’s Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light - November 17th, 2017

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Psychosis - November 17th, 2017

GALACTIC COWBOYS’ Long Way Back to the Moon - November 17th, 2017

GODFLESH’s Post Self - November 17th, 2017

IN FLAMES’ Down, Wicked & No Good - November 17th, 2017

IRON MAIDEN’s The Book of Souls: Live Chapter - November 17th, 2017



OBLIVION’s The Path Towards... - November 17th, 2017

PHINEHAS’ Dark Flag - November 17th, 2017

POLKADOT CADAVER’s Get Possessed - November 17th, 2017

TARJA’s From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas) - November 17th, 2017

Happy 5th

OPERA IX’s The Gospel - November 17th, 2018