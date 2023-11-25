Today In Metal History 🤘 November 25th, 2023🤘 CRYPTOPSY, VENOM, ERIC CLAPTON, CAGE, WITCHERY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959





Happy 51st

Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972





Ben Wells (BLACK STONE CHERRY) - November 25th, ????

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

ERIC CLAPTON’s Slowhand - November 25th, 1977





Happy 30th

CRYPTOPSY’s Blasphemy Made Flesh - November 25th, 1994



Happy 26th

VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997



Happy 14th

ELIS' Catharsis - November 25th, 2009

OUTRAGE's Outrage - November 25th, 2009

Happy 12th

ANDROMEDA’s Manifest Tyranny - November 25th, 2011

CAGE’s Supremacy Of Steel - November 25th, 2011



MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Ravenlord - November 25th, 2011

NUCLEUS TORN’s Golden Age - November 25th, 2011

TENHI’s Saivo - November 25th, 2011

Happy 11th

SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart - November 25th, 2012

Happy 10th

ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013



Happy 9th

ARIA’s Through All Times - November 25th, 2014

PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen - November 25th, 2014

Happy 7th

WITCHERY’s In His Infernal Majesty’s Service – November 25th, 2016



NIGHTMARE’s Dead Sun – November 25th, 2016