Today In Metal History 🤘 November 25th, 2023🤘 CRYPTOPSY, VENOM, ERIC CLAPTON, CAGE, WITCHERY
November 25, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959
Happy 51st
Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972
Ben Wells (BLACK STONE CHERRY) - November 25th, ????
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
ERIC CLAPTON’s Slowhand - November 25th, 1977
Happy 30th
CRYPTOPSY’s Blasphemy Made Flesh - November 25th, 1994
Happy 26th
VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997
Happy 14th
ELIS' Catharsis - November 25th, 2009
OUTRAGE's Outrage - November 25th, 2009
Happy 12th
ANDROMEDA’s Manifest Tyranny - November 25th, 2011
CAGE’s Supremacy Of Steel - November 25th, 2011
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Ravenlord - November 25th, 2011
NUCLEUS TORN’s Golden Age - November 25th, 2011
TENHI’s Saivo - November 25th, 2011
Happy 11th
SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart - November 25th, 2012
Happy 10th
ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013
Happy 9th
ARIA’s Through All Times - November 25th, 2014
PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen - November 25th, 2014
Happy 7th
WITCHERY’s In His Infernal Majesty’s Service – November 25th, 2016
NIGHTMARE’s Dead Sun – November 25th, 2016