Today In Metal History 🤘 October 17th, 2022🤘 SAVATAGE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, KISS, NEVERMORE, SKYCLAD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva (SAVATAGE) – April 3rd, 1963 – October 17th, 1993

29 years ago today (October 17th, 1993) Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva was killed by a drunk driver just north of Tampa Florida. 😢

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Michael John McKean (SPINAL TAP) - October 17th, 1947

Happy 55th

Allen West (OBITUARY, SIX FEET UNDER) - October 17th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Street Survivors - October 17th, 1977



Happy 49th

MONTROSE's Montrose - October 17th, 1973





Happy 33rd

KISS’ Hot In The Shade - October 17th, 1989



SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Controlled By Hatred / Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu – October 17th, 1989

Happy 31st

SKYCLAD’s The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth - October 17th, 1991



Happy 27th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Magnum Opus - October 17th, 1995

Happy 22nd

NEVERMORE’s Dead Heart In A Dead World - October 17th, 2000

Happy 16th

AEROSMITH’s Devil's Got A New Disguise - October 17th, 2006

CRADLE OF FILTH’s Thornography - October 17th, 2006



IT DIES TODAY's Sirens - October 17th, 2006

Happy 14th

AC/DC's Black Ice - October 17th, 2008



Happy 11th

ICED EARTH's Dystopia - October 17th, 2011