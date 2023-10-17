Today In Metal History 🤘 October 17th, 2023🤘 MONTROSE, SAVATAGE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, KISS, NEVERMORE, SKYCLAD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva (SAVATAGE) – April 3rd, 1963 – October 17th, 1993

30 years ago today (October 17th, 1993) Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva was killed by a drunk driver just north of Tampa Florida. 😢





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Michael John McKean (SPINAL TAP) - October 17th, 1947

Happy 56th

Allen West (OBITUARY, SIX FEET UNDER) - October 17th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Street Survivors - October 17th, 1977



Happy 50th

MONTROSE's Montrose - October 17th, 1973





Happy 34th

KISS’ Hot In The Shade - October 17th, 1989



SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Controlled By Hatred / Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu – October 17th, 1989

Happy 32nd

SKYCLAD’s The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth - October 17th, 1991



Happy 28th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Magnum Opus - October 17th, 1995

Happy 23rd

NEVERMORE’s Dead Heart In A Dead World - October 17th, 2000

Happy 17th

AEROSMITH’s Devil's Got A New Disguise - October 17th, 2006

CRADLE OF FILTH’s Thornography - October 17th, 2006



IT DIES TODAY's Sirens - October 17th, 2006

Happy 15th

AC/DC's Black Ice - October 17th, 2008



Happy 12th

ICED EARTH's Dystopia - October 17th, 2011