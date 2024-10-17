Today In Metal History 🤘 October 17th, 2024🤘 MONTROSE, SAVATAGE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, KISS, NEVERMORE, SKYCLAD
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva (SAVATAGE) – April 3rd, 1963 – October 17th, 1993
31 years ago today (October 17th, 1993) Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva was killed by a drunk driver just north of Tampa Florida. 😢
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Michael John McKean (SPINAL TAP) - October 17th, 1947
Happy 57th
Allen West (OBITUARY, SIX FEET UNDER) - October 17th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Street Survivors - October 17th, 1977
Happy 51st
MONTROSE's Montrose - October 17th, 1973
Happy 35th
KISS’ Hot In The Shade - October 17th, 1989
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Controlled By Hatred / Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu – October 17th, 1989
Happy 33rd
SKYCLAD’s The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth - October 17th, 1991
Happy 29th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Magnum Opus - October 17th, 1995
Happy 24th
NEVERMORE’s Dead Heart In A Dead World - October 17th, 2000
Happy 18th
AEROSMITH’s Devil's Got A New Disguise - October 17th, 2006
CRADLE OF FILTH’s Thornography - October 17th, 2006
IT DIES TODAY's Sirens - October 17th, 2006
Happy 16th
AC/DC's Black Ice - October 17th, 2008
Happy 113
ICED EARTH's Dystopia - October 17th, 2011