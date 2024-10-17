Today In Metal History 🤘 October 17th, 2024🤘 MONTROSE, SAVATAGE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, KISS, NEVERMORE, SKYCLAD

October 17, 2024, 42 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva (SAVATAGE) – April 3rd, 1963 – October 17th, 1993
31 years ago today (October 17th, 1993) Christopher Michael “Criss” Oliva was killed by a drunk driver just north of Tampa Florida. 😢

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th
Michael John McKean (SPINAL TAP) - October 17th, 1947

Happy 57th
Allen West (OBITUARY, SIX FEET UNDER) - October 17th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th
LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Street Survivors - October 17th, 1977

Happy 51st
MONTROSE's Montrose - October 17th, 1973

Happy 35th
KISS’ Hot In The Shade - October 17th, 1989

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Controlled By Hatred / Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu – October 17th, 1989

Happy 33rd
SKYCLAD’s The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth - October 17th, 1991

Happy 29th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Magnum Opus - October 17th, 1995

Happy 24th
NEVERMORE’s Dead Heart In A Dead World - October 17th, 2000

Happy 18th
AEROSMITH’s Devil's Got A New Disguise - October 17th, 2006
CRADLE OF FILTH’s Thornography - October 17th, 2006

IT DIES TODAY's Sirens - October 17th, 2006

Happy 16th
AC/DC's Black Ice - October 17th, 2008

Happy 113
ICED EARTH's Dystopia - October 17th, 2011


