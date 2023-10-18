Today In Metal History 🤘 October 18th, 2023🤘 CARCASS, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, QUEENSRŸCHE, OPETH, HAMMERFALL
October 18, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P CHUCK BERRY - October 18th, 1926 - March 18th, 2017 (aged 90)
R.I.P. Birthday Gary Dean Richrath (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 18th, 1949 - September 13th, 2015
R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY, GORGOROTH) February 19, 1968 – October 18, 2015
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, BRUTAL TRUTH, S.O.D., ANTHRAX) - October 18th, 1964
Happy 47th
Tom Rune Andersen (aka Galder: DIMMU BORGIR, OLD MAN’S CHILD) - October 18th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 29th
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Promised Land - October 18th, 1994
Happy 38th
THE CULT’s Love - October 18th, 1985
Happy 36th
BONFIRE’s Fireworks - October 18th, 1987
Happy 30th
CARCASS’ Heartwork - October 18th, 1993
Happy 30th
IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Dead One - October 18th, 1993
Happy 24th
OPETH’s Still Life - October 18th, 1999
Happy 18th
CRYPTOPSY’s Once Was Not - October 18th, 2005
PRIESTESS' Hello Master - October 18th, 2005
SOLEFALD's Red For Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part I - October 18th, 2005
Happy 17th
HAMMERFALL’s Threshold - October 18th, 2006
SOLEFALD’s Black For Death: An Icelandic Odyssey, Pt. 2 - October 18th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL's The Murder Of Jesus The Jew - October 18th, 2010
ALARUM's Natural Causes - October 18th, 2010
ELECTRO QUARTERSTAFF's Aykroyd - October 18th, 2010
RONNY MUNROE's Lords Of The Edge - October 18th, 2010
Happy 4th
1349’s The Infernal Pathway - October 18th, 2019
ALTER BRIDGE’s Walk the Sky - October 18th, 2019
I DECLARE WAR’s Downcast (EP) - October 18th, 2019
INFECTED RAIN’s Endorphin - October 18th, 2019
KONKHRA’s Alpha and the Omega - October 18th, 2019
LIONIZE’s Panic Attack! - October 18th, 2019
MICHAEL MONROE’s One Man Gang - October 18th, 2019
RAY ALDER’s What the Water Wants - October 18th, 2019
SANTA CRUZ’ Katharsis - October 18th, 2019
UNEVEN STRUCTURE’s Paragon - October 18th, 2019