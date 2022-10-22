Today In Metal History 🤘 October 22nd, 2022🤘 DEATH, LESLIE WEST, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, SLAYER, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. George Redburn Young (AC/DC producer/brother): November 6th, 1946 – October 22nd, 2017

R.I.P. Leslie West (MOUNTAIN): October 22nd, 1945 - December 23, 2020





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Bobby Blotzer (RATT) - October 22nd, 1958





Happy 57th

Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD) - October 22nd, 1965

Happy 51st

Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA) - October 22nd, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

LED ZEPPELIN II - October 22nd, 1969



Happy 48th

KISS' Hotter Than Hell - October 22nd, 1974



Happy 31st

DEATH’s Human – October 22nd, 1991







SLAYER’s Decade Of Aggression – October 22nd, 1991







SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten – October 22nd, 1991

Happy 26th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 22nd, 1996



VAN HALEN’s Best Of – Volume I – October 22nd, 1996

OVERKILL’s Fuck You!!! And Then Some - October 22nd, 1996

JOURNEY’s Trial By Fire – October 22nd, 1996

Happy 24th

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Under The Running Board – October 22nd, 1998

Happy 20th

BEHEMOTH’s Zos Kia Cultus (Here And Beyond) – October 22nd, 2002



BLACK SABBATH’s Symptom Of The Universe: The Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 - October 22nd, 2002

Happy 13th

MANEGRAM's Nattvasen - October 22nd, 2009

Happy 12th

FORBIDDEN's Omega Wave - October 22nd, 2010



CRADLE OF FILTH's Darkly Darkly Venus Aversa - October 22nd, 2010

NEAERA's Forging The Eclipse - October 22nd, 2010

VIRGIN STEELE’s The Black Light Bacchanalia - October 22nd, 2010

Happy 10th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Zero Distance – October 22nd, 2012

BISON B.C.’s Lovelessness – October 22nd, 2012

ILL NINO’s Epidemia – October 22nd, 2012

THE SWORD’s Apocryphon – October 22nd, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday

METAL CHURCH’s Generation Nothing – October 22nd, 2013



IHSAHN’s Das Seelenbrechen – October 22nd, 2013

LITA FORD’s The Bitch Is Back…Live – October 22nd, 2013

DEF LEPPARD’s Viva! Hysteria – October 22nd, 2013