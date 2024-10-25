Today In Metal History 🤘 October 25th, 2024🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, YES, SCORPIONS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DIO, TIAMAT, MERCYFUL FATE
October 25, 2024, 43 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Bill Graham (legendary concert promoter): January 8th, 1931 – October 25th, 1991 (aged 60)
R.I.P. “John Peel” Robert Parker Ravenscroft: (UK radio legend): August 30th, 1939 – October 25th, 2004 (aged 65)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 80th
Jon Anderson (YES) - October 25th, 1944
Happy 77th
Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 25th, 1947
Happy 69th
Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS) - October 25th, 1955
Happy 63rd
Chad Smith (CHICKENFOOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 25th, 1961
Happy 61st
John Leven (EUROPE) - October 25th, 1963
Happy 60th
Robert Lowe - (SOLITUDE AETURNUS, CANDLEMASS (October 25th, 1964)
Happy 55th
Alex Webster (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - October 25th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
SUPERTRAMP’s Crime Of The Century - October 25, 1974
Happy 42nd
KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 25th, 1982
Happy 39th
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Animosity - October 25th, 1985
Happy 31st
DIO’s Strange Highways - October 25th, 1993
Happy 30th
TIAMAT’s Wildhoney - October 25th, 1994
MERCYFUL FATE’s Time - October 25th, 1994
Happy 25th
BEHEMOTH’s Satanica - October 25th, 1999
Happy 20th
DEF LEPPARD’s Best Of Def Leppard - October 25th, 2004
Happy 19th
AEROSMITH's Rockin' The Joint - October 25th, 2005
Happy 18th
EUROPE’s Secret Society - October 25th, 2006
Happy 11th
SEPULTURA’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart – October 25th, 2013
Happy 19th
THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD's Bloodlust - October 25th, 2005
Happy 14th
HELHEIM's Asgards Fall - October 25th, 2010
TANK's War Machine - October 25th, 2010
TRIPTYKON's Shatter - October 25th, 2010
Happy 13th
BLACK TUSK's Set The Dial - October 25th, 2011
CARNIFEX's Until I Feel Nothing - October 25th, 2011
HAKEN's Visions - October 25th, 2011
NECRODEATH's Idiosyncrasy - October 25th, 2011
ROOT's Heritage Of Satan - October 25th, 2011
Happy 11th
INQUISTION’s Obscure Verses For The Multiverse – October 25th, 2013
SAHG’s Delusions Of Grandeur – October 25th, 2013
Happy 10th
VESANIA’s Deus Ex Machina – October 25th, 2014
Happy 8th
WARDRUM’s Awakening - October 25th, 2016
Happy 7th
CONCERTO MOON’s Tears Of Messiah - October 25th, 2017
LOVEBITES’ Awakening From Abyss - October 25th, 2017
Happy 5th
ALCEST’s Spiritual Instinct - October 25th, 2019
BAD WOLVES’ N.A.T.I.O.N. - October 25th, 2019
BOTANIST’s Ecosystem - October 25th, 2019
EDENBRIDGE’s Dynamind - October 25th, 2019
EXMORTUS’ Legions of the Undead - October 25th, 2019
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Sea of Tragic Beasts - October 25th, 2019
HOUR OF PENANCE’s Misotheism - October 25th, 2019
JINJER’s Macro - October 25th, 2019
LEPROUS’ Pitfalls - October 25th, 2019
MAYHEM’s Daemon - October 25th, 2019
NORMA JEAN’s All Hail - October 25th, 2019
OGRE’s Thrice as Strong - October 25th, 2019
ORODRUIN’s Ruins of Eternity - October 25th, 2019
PHIL CAMPBELL’s Old Lions Still Roar - October 25th, 2019
PUPPY’s III (EP) - October 25th, 2019
RINGS OF SATURN’s Gidim - October 25th, 2019
SAINT ASONIA’s Flawed Design - October 25th, 2019
SKINLAB’s Venomous - October 25th, 2019
SUNN O)))’s Pyroclasts - October 25th, 2019
VISION DIVINE’s When All the Heroes Are Dead - October 25th, 2019