Today In Metal History 🤘 October 25th, 2024🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, YES, SCORPIONS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DIO, TIAMAT, MERCYFUL FATE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bill Graham (legendary concert promoter): January 8th, 1931 – October 25th, 1991 (aged 60)





R.I.P. “John Peel” Robert Parker Ravenscroft: (UK radio legend): August 30th, 1939 – October 25th, 2004 (aged 65)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th

Jon Anderson (YES) - October 25th, 1944





Happy 77th

Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 25th, 1947





Happy 69th

Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS) - October 25th, 1955





Happy 63rd

Chad Smith (CHICKENFOOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 25th, 1961

Happy 61st

John Leven (EUROPE) - October 25th, 1963



Happy 60th

Robert Lowe - (SOLITUDE AETURNUS, CANDLEMASS (October 25th, 1964)

Happy 55th

Alex Webster (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - October 25th, 1969





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 50th

SUPERTRAMP’s Crime Of The Century - October 25, 1974



Happy 42nd

KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 25th, 1982

Happy 39th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Animosity - October 25th, 1985

Happy 31st

DIO’s Strange Highways - October 25th, 1993



Happy 30th

TIAMAT’s Wildhoney - October 25th, 1994







MERCYFUL FATE’s Time - October 25th, 1994





Happy 25th

BEHEMOTH’s Satanica - October 25th, 1999



Happy 20th

DEF LEPPARD’s Best Of Def Leppard - October 25th, 2004

Happy 19th

AEROSMITH's Rockin' The Joint - October 25th, 2005

Happy 18th

EUROPE’s Secret Society - October 25th, 2006



Happy 11th

SEPULTURA’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart – October 25th, 2013

Happy 19th

THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD's Bloodlust - October 25th, 2005

Happy 14th

HELHEIM's Asgards Fall - October 25th, 2010

TANK's War Machine - October 25th, 2010

TRIPTYKON's Shatter - October 25th, 2010



Happy 13th

BLACK TUSK's Set The Dial - October 25th, 2011

CARNIFEX's Until I Feel Nothing - October 25th, 2011

HAKEN's Visions - October 25th, 2011

NECRODEATH's Idiosyncrasy - October 25th, 2011

ROOT's Heritage Of Satan - October 25th, 2011

Happy 11th

INQUISTION’s Obscure Verses For The Multiverse – October 25th, 2013

SAHG’s Delusions Of Grandeur – October 25th, 2013

Happy 10th

VESANIA’s Deus Ex Machina – October 25th, 2014

Happy 8th

WARDRUM’s Awakening - October 25th, 2016



Happy 7th

CONCERTO MOON’s Tears Of Messiah - October 25th, 2017

LOVEBITES’ Awakening From Abyss - October 25th, 2017

Happy 5th

ALCEST’s Spiritual Instinct - October 25th, 2019

BAD WOLVES’ N.A.T.I.O.N. - October 25th, 2019

BOTANIST’s Ecosystem - October 25th, 2019

EDENBRIDGE’s Dynamind - October 25th, 2019

EXMORTUS’ Legions of the Undead - October 25th, 2019

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s The Sea of Tragic Beasts - October 25th, 2019

HOUR OF PENANCE’s Misotheism - October 25th, 2019

JINJER’s Macro - October 25th, 2019

LEPROUS’ Pitfalls - October 25th, 2019

MAYHEM’s Daemon - October 25th, 2019



NORMA JEAN’s All Hail - October 25th, 2019

OGRE’s Thrice as Strong - October 25th, 2019

ORODRUIN’s Ruins of Eternity - October 25th, 2019

PHIL CAMPBELL’s Old Lions Still Roar - October 25th, 2019

PUPPY’s III (EP) - October 25th, 2019

RINGS OF SATURN’s Gidim - October 25th, 2019

SAINT ASONIA’s Flawed Design - October 25th, 2019

SKINLAB’s Venomous - October 25th, 2019

SUNN O)))’s Pyroclasts - October 25th, 2019

VISION DIVINE’s When All the Heroes Are Dead - October 25th, 2019