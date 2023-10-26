Today In Metal History 🤘 October 26th, 2023🤘 NIGHT RANGER, DREAM THEATER, U.D.O., KAMELOT, BLOODBATH

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 42nd

QUEEN’s Greatest Hits - October 26th, 1981





Happy 40th

NIGHT RANGER’s Midnight Madness - October 26th, 1983

Happy 25th

NAPALM DEATH’s Words From The Exit Wound - October 26th, 1998

Happy 24th

DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999



Happy 19th

U.D.O.’s Thunderball - October 26th, 2004



Happy 14th

DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009

MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009

ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009



HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill - October 26th, 2009

SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts - October 26th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise - October 26th, 2010

DAATH's Daath - October 26th, 2010

ILL NINO's Dead New World - October 26th, 2010

KRIEG's The Isolationist - October 26th, 2010

KYLESA's Spiral Shadow - October 26th, 2010

SACRED OATH's World On Fire - October 26th, 2010

SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits - October 26th, 2010

STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age - October 26th, 2010

WITHERED's Dualitas - October 26th, 2010

DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality - October 26th, 2010

FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010

MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010

Happy 12th

RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011

Happy 11 Birthday

KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012



NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay – October 26th, 2012

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas – October 26th, 2012

REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus – October 26th, 2012

SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka – October 26th, 2012

THE SORROW’s Misery Escape – October 26th, 2012

Happy 5th

BLOODBATH’s The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn - October 26th, 2018



THE BROWNING’s Geist - October 26th, 2018

CHEVELLE’s 12 Bloody Spies (compilation album) - October 26th, 2018

CRYPTOPSY’s The Book of Suffering – Tome II (EP) - October 26th, 2018

FIFTH ANGEL’s The Third Secret - October 26th, 2018

HAKEN’s Vector - October 26th, 2018

HATE ETERNAL’s Upon Desolate Sands - October 26th, 2018

ICARUS WITCH’s Goodbye Cruel World - October 26th, 2018

INTO ETERNITY’s The Sirens - October 26th, 2018

KMFDM’s Live in the USSA (live album) - October 26th, 2018

MASS HYSTERIA’s Maniac - October 26th, 2018

SIRENIA’s Arcane Astral Aeons - October 26th, 2018

SKULL FIST’s Way of the Road - October 26th, 2018

TED POLEY’s Modern Art - October 26th, 2018

UNLEASHED’s The Hunt for White Christ - October 26th, 2018

WARREL DANE’s Shadow Work - October 26th, 2018