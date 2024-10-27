Today In Metal History 🤘 October 27th, 2024🤘 CELTIC FROST, K.K. DOWNING, MOTÖRHEAD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
October 27, 2024, 8 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) - October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015 (aged 48)
R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed: March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013 (aged 71)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (KK'S PRIEST, JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
TEN YEARS AFTER’s Ten Years After - October 27th, 1967
Happy 55th
JOHNNY WINTER’s Second Winter - October 27th, 1969
Happy 49th
ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975
Happy 45th
MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27th, 1979
Happy 39th
CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985
Celtic Frost leader Thomas Gabriel Fischer spoke to BraveWords about acquiring the artwork for To Mega Therion from H.R. Giger:
"Well Martin (Ain) and I had pored over Giger's Necronomicon, his oversized, standard work constantly. It was basically our bible, we looked at it literally every day. And of course we loved the Satan 1 painting. When we wrote to him in late '83, when I wrote to him in my little letter, handwritten letter, we mentioned that painting and said if it's at all possible, would it be possible to do a collaboration with this painting? And to our astonishment he actually responded. He called us and his then wife also called us, who did his administration at the time, and we began to have regular phone calls, we began to have regular letter exchanges. It was of course before email and so on, and he told me on the phone one day that he had just finished what he called The Red Phase, a series of paintings in red paint, and he said his favourite painting of the series is the only one that hasn't been published yet, and he said, 'If you're agreed to also use that red painting that I love so much, and put it also on the album, I'll give you the Satan 1 for free'."
Happy 32nd
AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992
TRIUMPH’s Edge Of Excess - October 27, 1992
Happy 29th
AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995
Happy 27th
RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997
Happy 26th
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Greatest Hits / GREATE$T HIT$) - October 27th, 1998
DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998
Happy 21st
MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - October 27th, 2003
Happy 20th
KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004
Happy 15th Birthday
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009
WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009
ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned - October 27th, 2009
PELICAN's What We All Come To Need - October 27th, 2009
THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine - October 27th, 2009
SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter - October 27th, 2009
Happy 13th
MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – October 27th, 2011
Happy 12th
EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday
EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss – October 27th, 2014
AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero – October 27th, 2014
HAKEN’s Restoration – October 27th, 2014
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014
SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014
Happy 7th
10 YEARS’ (How to Live) As Ghosts - October 27th, 2017
ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s Hostage Animal - October 27th, 2017
BUTCHER BABIES’ Lilith - October 27th, 2017
COMMUNIC’s Where Echoes Gather - October 27th, 2017
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s We Owe You Nothing - October 27th, 2017
GNAW’s Cutting Pieces - October 27th, 2017
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Five - October 27th, 2017
KELDIAN’s Darkness and Light - October 27th, 2017
MADAM X’s Monstrocity - October 27th, 2017
MISANTHROPE’s ΑXΩ - October 27th, 2017
NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Urn - October 27th, 2017
POWERMAN 5000’s New Wave - October 27th, 2017
RED’s Gone - October 27th, 2017
SAVAGE MESSIAH’s Hands of Fate - October 27th, 2017
SERENITY’s Lionheart - October 27th, 2017
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Blood of My Enemy - October 27th, 2017
Happy 1st
Autopsy - Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts - October 27th, 2023
Dokken - Heaven Comes Down - October 27th, 2023
Doro - Conqueress Forever Strong And Proud - October 27th, 2023
End - The Sin Of Human Frailty - October 27th, 2023
Icarus Witch - No Devil Lived On - October 27th, 2023
In This Moment - Godmode - October 27th, 2023
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - The Silver Cord - October 27th, 2023
Mark Tremonti - Christmas Classics New & Old - October 27th, 2023
Obscura - A Celebration I – Live In North America - October 27th, 2023
Of Virtue - Omen
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Live In New York - October 27th, 2023
Poppy - Zig
Sorcerer - Reign Of The Reaper