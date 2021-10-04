Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2021🤘TRIUMPH, SAVATAGE, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, EXODUS

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 68th

Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953

Happy 53rd

Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 30th

SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991







Happy 28th

ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993





Happy 27th

DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994

Happy 22nd

RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999

Happy 16th

EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005

SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005





Happy 11th

BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010

Happy 8th

RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013

SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013

Happy 7th

NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014

Happy 2nd

THE DARKNESS’ Easter Is Cancelled – October 4th, 2019

EXHUMED’s Horror – October 4th, 2019

GATECREEPER’s Deserted – October 4th, 2019

HELLOWEEN’s United Alive – October 4th, 2019

INSOMNIUM’s Heart Like A Grave – October 4th, 2019

TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Primal Future: 2019 October 4th, 2019

DYSRHYTHMIA - Terminal Threshold - October 4th, 2019

EXHUMED - Horror - October 4th, 2019

IN MOURNING - Garden of Storms - October 4th, 2019

ISSUES - Beautiful Oblivion - October 4th, 2019

NIGHTSTALKER - Great Hallucinations - October 4th, 2019

PAUL MASVIDAL - Human (EP) - October 4th, 2019

TOXIC HOLOCAUST - Primal Future: 2019 - October 4th, 2019

WE LOST THE SEA - Triumph & Disaster - October 4th, 2019

WILLIAM DUVALL - One Alone - October 4th, 2019