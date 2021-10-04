Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2021🤘TRIUMPH, SAVATAGE, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, EXODUS
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953
Happy 53rd
Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 30th
SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991
Happy 28th
ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993
Happy 27th
DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994
Happy 22nd
RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999
Happy 16th
EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005
SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005
Happy 11th
BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010
Happy 8th
RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013
SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013
Happy 7th
NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014
Happy 2nd
THE DARKNESS’ Easter Is Cancelled – October 4th, 2019
EXHUMED’s Horror – October 4th, 2019
GATECREEPER’s Deserted – October 4th, 2019
HELLOWEEN’s United Alive – October 4th, 2019
INSOMNIUM’s Heart Like A Grave – October 4th, 2019
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Primal Future: 2019 October 4th, 2019
