Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2021🤘TRIUMPH, SAVATAGE, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, EXODUS

October 4, 2021, 41 minutes ago

news rarities triumph savatage entombed dream theater exodus

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th
Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953

Happy 53rd
Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 30th
SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991



Happy 28th
ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993

Happy 27th
DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994

Happy 22nd
RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999

Happy 16th
EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005
SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005

Happy 11th
BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010

Happy 8th
RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013
SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013

Happy 7th
NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014

Happy 2nd
THE DARKNESS’ Easter Is Cancelled – October 4th, 2019
EXHUMED’s Horror – October 4th, 2019
GATECREEPER’s Deserted – October 4th, 2019
HELLOWEEN’s United Alive – October 4th, 2019
INSOMNIUM’s Heart Like A Grave – October 4th, 2019
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Primal Future: 2019 October 4th, 2019
DYSRHYTHMIA - Terminal Threshold - October 4th, 2019
IN MOURNING - Garden of Storms - October 4th, 2019
ISSUES - Beautiful Oblivion - October 4th, 2019
NIGHTSTALKER - Great Hallucinations - October 4th, 2019
PAUL MASVIDAL - Human (EP) - October 4th, 2019
WE LOST THE SEA - Triumph & Disaster - October 4th, 2019
WILLIAM DUVALL - One Alone - October 4th, 2019

 



