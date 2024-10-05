Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2024🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, BEHEMOTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 (aged 51)





R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010 (aged 47)

R.I.P “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950 - January 10th, 2018 (aged 67)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 81st

Steven “Steve” Haworth Miller (STEVE MILLER BAND) - October 5, 1943

Happy 77th

Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947





Happy 65th

Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959





Happy 61st

Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963

Happy 50th

Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970







Happy 51st

ELTON JOHN’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - October 5th, 1973

Happy 45th

RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979





Happy 43rd

SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981





Happy 37th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Legend - October 5th, 1987



Happy 34th

DEEP PURPLE’s Slaves And Masters (October 5th, 1990)

Happy 31st

DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993

Happy 26th

RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998



Happy 20th

DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004

Happy 15th

MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009

Happy 14th

JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010

Happy 12th

REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012

SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012

Happy 6th

AUTHOR & PUNISHER’s Beastland - October 5th, 2018

BEHEMOTH’s I Loved You at Your Darkest - October 5th, 2018







COHEED AND CAMBRIA’s Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures - October 5th, 2018

HIGH ON FIRE’s Electric Messiah - October 5th, 2018

ICE NINE KILLS’ The Silver Scream - October 5th, 2018

MONUMENTS’ Phronesis - October 5th, 2018

SYLAR’s Seasons - October 5th, 2018

WINDHAND’s Eternal Return - October 5th, 2018

WRATH’s Rage - October 5th, 2018