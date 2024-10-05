Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2024🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, BEHEMOTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 (aged 51)

R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010 (aged 47)

R.I.P “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950 - January 10th, 2018 (aged 67)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 81st
Steven “Steve” Haworth Miller (STEVE MILLER BAND) - October 5, 1943

Happy 77th
Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947

Happy 65th
Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959

Happy 61st
Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963

Happy 50th
Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th
LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970



Happy 51st
ELTON JOHN’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - October 5th, 1973

Happy 45th
RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979

Happy 43rd
SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981

Happy 37th
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Legend - October 5th, 1987

Happy 34th
DEEP PURPLE’s Slaves And Masters (October 5th, 1990)

Happy 31st
DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993

Happy 26th
RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998

Happy 20th
DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004

Happy 15th
MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009

Happy 14th
JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010

Happy 12th
REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012
SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012

Happy 6th
AUTHOR & PUNISHER’s Beastland - October 5th, 2018
BEHEMOTH’s I Loved You at Your Darkest - October 5th, 2018



COHEED AND CAMBRIA’s Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures - October 5th, 2018
HIGH ON FIRE’s Electric Messiah - October 5th, 2018
ICE NINE KILLS’ The Silver Scream - October 5th, 2018
MONUMENTS’ Phronesis - October 5th, 2018
SYLAR’s Seasons - October 5th, 2018
WINDHAND’s Eternal Return - October 5th, 2018
WRATH’s Rage - October 5th, 2018


