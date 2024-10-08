Today In Metal History 🤘 October 8th, 2024🤘 RAVEN, SOUNDGARDEN, BATHORY, GORGUTS, SUFFOCATION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004 (aged 55)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958







Happy 59th

Chuck Robinson (TROUBLE) - October 8th, 1965

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971

Happy 36th

BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988



Happy 33rd

SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991





GORGUTS’ Considered Dead - October 8th, 1991





Happy 28th

STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996

Happy 22nd

BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002



Happy 12th

CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012



KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness – October 8th, 2012

Happy 11th Birthday

KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013

ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013

A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013



Happy 3rd

BLOOD RED THRONE - Imperial Congregation - October 8, 2021

ECLIPSE - Wired - October 8, 2021

GUS G. - Quantum Leap - October 8, 2021

TRIVIUM - In The Court Of The Dragon - October 8, 2021