October 8, 2024, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 October 8th, 2024🤘 RAVEN, SOUNDGARDEN, BATHORY, GORGUTS, SUFFOCATION

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004 (aged 55)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th
John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958



Happy 59th
Chuck Robinson (TROUBLE) - October 8th, 1965 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd
HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971

Happy 36th
BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988

Happy 33rd
SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991

GORGUTS’ Considered Dead - October 8th, 1991

Happy 28th
STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996

Happy 22nd
BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002

Happy 12th
CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012

KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness – October 8th, 2012

Happy 11th Birthday 
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013 

Happy 3rd
BLOOD RED THRONE - Imperial Congregation - October 8, 2021
ECLIPSE - Wired - October 8, 2021
GUS G. - Quantum Leap - October 8, 2021
TRIVIUM - In The Court Of The Dragon - October 8, 2021


