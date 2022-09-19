Today In Metal History 🤘 September 19th, 2022🤘 TRIUMPH, LITA FORD, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, OBITUARY, DOWN
September 19, 2022, 5 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 56th
Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966
Happy 64th
LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958
Happy 76th Birthday
John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981
Happy 36th
MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986
Happy 34th
ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988
BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988
KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988
Happy 33rd
OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990
Happy 27th
DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995
Happy 16th
NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 19th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday
DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence – September 19th, 2007
LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand – September 19th, 2007
MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow – September 19th, 2007
SUFFOCATION's Suffocation – September 19th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
WHITE WIZZARD’s Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011
Happy 8th
THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014
MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014