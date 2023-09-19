Today In Metal History 🤘 September 19th, 2023🤘 TRIUMPH, LITA FORD, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, OBITUARY, DOWN

September 19, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal triumph lita ford megadeth anthrax obituary down

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th
Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966

Happy 65th
LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958

Happy 77th Birthday
John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd
TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981

Happy 37th
MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986

Happy 35th
ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988

BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988
KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988

Happy 34th
OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990

Happy 28th
DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995

Happy 17th
NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 19th, 2006

Happy 16th Birthday 
DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence – September 19th, 2007
LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand – September 19th, 2007
MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow – September 19th, 2007
SUFFOCATION's Suffocation – September 19th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday
WHITE WIZZARD’s Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011

Happy 9th
THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014
MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014



