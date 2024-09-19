Today In Metal History 🤘 September 19th, 2024🤘LITA FORD, PRONG, TRIUMPH, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, OBITUARY, DOWN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th
Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966

Happy 66th
LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958 (Photo credit above: James Garvin)

Happy 78th Birthday
John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd
TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981

Happy 38th
MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986

Happy 36th
ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988

BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988
KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988

Happy 34th
OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990

Happy 29th
DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995

Happy 18th
NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 19th, 2006

Happy 17th Birthday 
DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence – September 19th, 2007
LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand – September 19th, 2007
MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow – September 19th, 2007
SUFFOCATION's Suffocation – September 19th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday
WHITE WIZZARD’s Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011

Happy 10th
THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014
MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014


