Today In Metal History 🤘 September 19th, 2024🤘LITA FORD, PRONG, TRIUMPH, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, OBITUARY, DOWN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966



Happy 66th

LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958 (Photo credit above: James Garvin)



Happy 78th Birthday

John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981





Happy 38th

MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986





Happy 36th

ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988



BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988

KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988





Happy 34th

OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990





Happy 29th

DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995





Happy 18th

NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 19th, 2006

Happy 17th Birthday

DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence – September 19th, 2007

LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand – September 19th, 2007

MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow – September 19th, 2007

SUFFOCATION's Suffocation – September 19th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday

WHITE WIZZARD’s Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011

Happy 10th

THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014

MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014

