Today In Metal History 🤘 September 25th, 2024🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, IMMORTAL, KATAKLYSM
September 25, 2024, 9 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN): May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980 (aged 32)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 55th
Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (GUNS N’ ROSES) - September 25th, 1969
Happy 63rd
Steve Blaze (LILLIAN AXE) - September 25, 1961
Happy 60th
Chris Impellitteri (IMPELLITTERI, ANIMETAL USA) - September 25th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 - September 25th, 1972
Happy 48th
BLACK SABBATH's Technical Ecstasy - September 25th, 1976
Happy 24th
DAVID COVERDALE’s Into The Light - September 25th, 2000
Happy 23rd
SAXON’s Killing Ground - September 25th 2001
Happy 18th
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's Triumph Or Agony - September 25th, 2006
Happy 17th Birthday
CARL JOHAN GRIMMARK's Grimmark - September 25th, 2007
DETHLOK's The Dethalbum - September 25th, 2007
THE BLED's Silent Treatment - September 25th, 2007
Happy 15th
IMMORTAL’s All Shall Fall – September 25th, 2009
DESTRUCTION's The Curse Of The Antichrist - Live In Agony - September 25th, 2009
PARADISE LOST's Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - September 25th, 2009
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Black Gives Way To Blue - September 25th, 2009
METALIUM's Grounded - Chapter Eight - September 25th, 2009
Happy 13th Birthday
MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 25th, 2011
Happy 12th
THE GATHERING’s Afterwords – September 25th, 2012
AS I LAY DYING’s Awakened – September 25th, 2012
PATHOLOGY’s The Time Of Great Purification – September 25th, 2012
REVOCATION’s Teratogenesis – September 25th, 2012
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Threnody Of Triumph – September 25th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Tales From The Deadside - September 25th, 2015
GLORYHAMMER’s Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards - September 25th, 2015
HUNTRESS’s Static - September 25th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday
ALPHA WOLF’s A Quiet Place to Die - September 25th, 2020
AYREON’s Transitus - September 25th, 2020
DEFTONES’ Ohms - September 25th, 2020
KATAKLYSM’s Unconquered - September 25th, 2020
OBSIDIAN KINGDOM’s Meat Machine September 25th, 2020
THE OCEAN’s Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic - September 25th, 2020