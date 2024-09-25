Today In Metal History 🤘 September 25th, 2024🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, IMMORTAL, KATAKLYSM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN): May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980 (aged 32)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (GUNS N’ ROSES) - September 25th, 1969





Happy 63rd

Steve Blaze (LILLIAN AXE) - September 25, 1961

Happy 60th

Chris Impellitteri (IMPELLITTERI, ANIMETAL USA) - September 25th, 1964

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 - September 25th, 1972





Happy 48th

BLACK SABBATH's Technical Ecstasy - September 25th, 1976







Happy 24th

DAVID COVERDALE’s Into The Light - September 25th, 2000

Happy 23rd

SAXON’s Killing Ground - September 25th 2001





Happy 18th

RHAPSODY OF FIRE's Triumph Or Agony - September 25th, 2006



Happy 17th Birthday

CARL JOHAN GRIMMARK's Grimmark - September 25th, 2007

DETHLOK's The Dethalbum - September 25th, 2007

THE BLED's Silent Treatment - September 25th, 2007

Happy 15th

IMMORTAL’s All Shall Fall – September 25th, 2009







DESTRUCTION's The Curse Of The Antichrist - Live In Agony - September 25th, 2009

PARADISE LOST's Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - September 25th, 2009

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Black Gives Way To Blue - September 25th, 2009

METALIUM's Grounded - Chapter Eight - September 25th, 2009



Happy 13th Birthday

MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 25th, 2011





Happy 12th

THE GATHERING’s Afterwords – September 25th, 2012

AS I LAY DYING’s Awakened – September 25th, 2012

PATHOLOGY’s The Time Of Great Purification – September 25th, 2012

REVOCATION’s Teratogenesis – September 25th, 2012

WINTERFYLLETH’s The Threnody Of Triumph – September 25th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Tales From The Deadside - September 25th, 2015

GLORYHAMMER’s Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards - September 25th, 2015

HUNTRESS’s Static - September 25th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday

ALPHA WOLF’s A Quiet Place to Die - September 25th, 2020

AYREON’s Transitus - September 25th, 2020

DEFTONES’ Ohms - September 25th, 2020

KATAKLYSM’s Unconquered - September 25th, 2020



OBSIDIAN KINGDOM’s Meat Machine September 25th, 2020

THE OCEAN’s Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic - September 25th, 2020