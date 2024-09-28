Today In Metal History 🤘 September 28th, 2024🤘 GEORGE LYNCH, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL

September 28, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal george lynch led zeppelin black sabbath ozzy osbourne hammerfall

Today In Metal History 🤘 September 28th, 2024🤘 GEORGE LYNCH, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th
George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954

Happy 64th
Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st
STATUS QUO’s Hello! - September 28th, 1973 

Happy 48th
LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976

Happy 46th
BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978

Happy 41st
ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983

Happy 36th
OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988

Happy 31st
GAMMA RAY’s Insanity And Genius - September 28th, 1993

Happy 26th
HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998

Happy 25th
ZZ TOP’s XXX - September 28th, 1999
DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999

Happy 20th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004
CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004

SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004

Happy 17th
SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007

Happy 15th
ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009
DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009
REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009

Happy 14th
JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Absence Of Light - September 28th, 2010
AUGUST BURNS RED's Home - September 28th, 2010
AVIAN's The Path - September 28th, 2010
ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 - September 28th, 2010
MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children - September 28th, 2010
OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell - September 28th, 2010
POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse - September 28th, 2010
SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses - September 28th, 2010
SOUNDGARDEN’s Telephantasm - September 28th, 2010
UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V - September 28th, 2010

Happy 13th
PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011

Happy 12th
ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012

ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth - September 28th, 2012
MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea - September 28th, 2012
SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending - September 28th, 2012
THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal - September 28th, 2012

Happy 6th
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s A New Kind of Horror - September 28th, 2018
BEARTOOTH’s Disease - September 28th, 2018
BRAINSTORM’s Midnight Ghost - September 28th, 2018
DYNAZTY’s Firesign - September 28th, 2018

GORY BLISTER’s 1991.Bloodstained - September 28th, 2018
NECRONOMICON’s Unleashed Bastards - September 28th, 2018
ONCE HUMAN’s Stage of Evolution - September 28th, 2018
REVOCATION’s The Outer Ones - September 28th, 2018
RIVERSIDE’s Wasteland - September 28th, 2018
STRATOVARIUS’ Enigma: Intermission II - September 28th, 2018
TERROR’s Total Retaliation - September 28th, 2018
VREID’s Lifehunger - September 28th, 2018
VULCAIN’s Vinyle - September 28th, 2018


Latest Reviews

Partner Resources