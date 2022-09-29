Today In Metal History 🤘 September 29th, 2021🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, ALEX SKOLNICK, RUSH, CATHEDRAL

September 29, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal alex skolnick rush iron maiden alice in chains cathedral

Today In Metal History 🤘 September 29th, 2021🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, ALEX SKOLNICK, RUSH, CATHEDRAL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th
Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948
Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948

Happy 64th
Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958

Happy 59th
Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963

Happy 58th
Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964

Happy 54th
Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th
RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976

Happy 36th
IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986

Happy 30th
ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992

Happy 27th
CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995

Happy 24th
JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown - September 29th, 1998

Happy 21st
HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001

Happy 19th
MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003

Happy 13th
ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE - September 29th, 2009
BLACK COBRA's Chronomega - September 29th, 2009
DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive - September 29th, 2009
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home - September 29th, 2009
HATEBREED's Hatebreed - September 29th, 2009

Happy 12th
ANGRA's Aqua - September 29th, 2010

IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized - September 29th, 2010

Happy 8th
1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas – September 29th, 2014
AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy – September 29th, 2014
ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die – September 29th, 2014

Happy 5th
5 STAR GRAVE’s The Red Room - September 29th, 2017
36 CRAZYFISTS’ Lanterns - September 29th, 2017
ARCKANUM’s Den Förstfödde - September 29th, 2017
ACT OF DEFIANCE’s Old Scars, New Wounds - September 29th, 2017
EMIL BULLS’ Kill Your Demons - September 29th, 2017
JAG PANZER’s The Deviant Chord - September 29th, 2017

KUBLAI KHAN’s Nomad - September 29th, 2017
LOINCLOTH’s Psalm of the Morbid Whore - September 29th, 2017
NOCTURNAL RITES’ Phoenix - September 29th, 2017
PRIMUS’ The Desaturating Seven - September 29th, 2017
PROPAGANDHI’s Victory Lap - September 29th, 2017
TETRARCH’s Freak - September 29th, 2017
UFO’s The Salentino Cuts (covers album) - September 29th, 2017
UNSANE’s Sterilize - September 29th, 2017



Featured Audio

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews