Today In Metal History 🤘 September 29th, 2024🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, ALEX SKOLNICK, RUSH, CATHEDRAL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007 (aged 60)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948

Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948





Happy 66th

Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958

Happy 61st

Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963





Happy 60th

Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964





Happy 56th

Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976





Happy 38th

IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986



Happy 32nd

ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992







STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992





Happy 29th

CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995





Happy 26th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown - September 29th, 1998

Happy 23rd

HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001

Happy 21st

MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003

Happy 15th

ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE - September 29th, 2009

BLACK COBRA's Chronomega - September 29th, 2009

DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive - September 29th, 2009

EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home - September 29th, 2009

HATEBREED's Hatebreed - September 29th, 2009

Happy 14th

ANGRA's Aqua - September 29th, 2010



IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized - September 29th, 2010

Happy 10th

1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas – September 29th, 2014

AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy – September 29th, 2014

ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die – September 29th, 2014

Happy 7th

5 STAR GRAVE’s The Red Room - September 29th, 2017

36 CRAZYFISTS’ Lanterns - September 29th, 2017

ARCKANUM’s Den Förstfödde - September 29th, 2017

ACT OF DEFIANCE’s Old Scars, New Wounds - September 29th, 2017

EMIL BULLS’ Kill Your Demons - September 29th, 2017

JAG PANZER’s The Deviant Chord - September 29th, 2017



KUBLAI KHAN’s Nomad - September 29th, 2017

LOINCLOTH’s Psalm of the Morbid Whore - September 29th, 2017

NOCTURNAL RITES’ Phoenix - September 29th, 2017

PRIMUS’ The Desaturating Seven - September 29th, 2017

PROPAGANDHI’s Victory Lap - September 29th, 2017

TETRARCH’s Freak - September 29th, 2017

UFO’s The Salentino Cuts (covers album) - September 29th, 2017

UNSANE’s Sterilize - September 29th, 2017



Happy 1st

Black Stone Cherry - Screamin' At The Sky - September 29th, 2023

Blackbriar - A Dark Euphony - September 29th, 2023

Code Orange - The Above - September 29th, 2023

Dark the Suns - Raven And The Nightsky - September 29th, 2023

Harm's Way - Common Suffering - September 29th, 2023

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again - September 29th, 2023

Nervosa - Jailbreak - September 29th, 2023

Nikki Stringfield - Apocrypha - September 29th, 2023

Primordial - How It Ends - September 29th, 2023

Red - Rated R - September 29th, 2023

Taproot - SC\SSRS - September 29th, 2023

Wolves in the Throne Room - Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge - September 29th, 2023