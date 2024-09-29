Today In Metal History 🤘 September 29th, 2024🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, ALEX SKOLNICK, RUSH, CATHEDRAL
September 29, 2024, 36 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007 (aged 60)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948
Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948
Happy 66th
Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958
Happy 61st
Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963
Happy 60th
Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964
Happy 56th
Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 48th
RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976
Happy 38th
IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986
Happy 32nd
ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992
Happy 29th
CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995
Happy 26th
JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown - September 29th, 1998
Happy 23rd
HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001
Happy 21st
MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003
Happy 15th
ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE - September 29th, 2009
BLACK COBRA's Chronomega - September 29th, 2009
DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive - September 29th, 2009
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home - September 29th, 2009
HATEBREED's Hatebreed - September 29th, 2009
Happy 14th
ANGRA's Aqua - September 29th, 2010
IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized - September 29th, 2010
Happy 10th
1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas – September 29th, 2014
AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy – September 29th, 2014
ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die – September 29th, 2014
Happy 7th
5 STAR GRAVE’s The Red Room - September 29th, 2017
36 CRAZYFISTS’ Lanterns - September 29th, 2017
ARCKANUM’s Den Förstfödde - September 29th, 2017
ACT OF DEFIANCE’s Old Scars, New Wounds - September 29th, 2017
EMIL BULLS’ Kill Your Demons - September 29th, 2017
JAG PANZER’s The Deviant Chord - September 29th, 2017
KUBLAI KHAN’s Nomad - September 29th, 2017
LOINCLOTH’s Psalm of the Morbid Whore - September 29th, 2017
NOCTURNAL RITES’ Phoenix - September 29th, 2017
PRIMUS’ The Desaturating Seven - September 29th, 2017
PROPAGANDHI’s Victory Lap - September 29th, 2017
TETRARCH’s Freak - September 29th, 2017
UFO’s The Salentino Cuts (covers album) - September 29th, 2017
UNSANE’s Sterilize - September 29th, 2017
Happy 1st
Black Stone Cherry - Screamin' At The Sky - September 29th, 2023
Blackbriar - A Dark Euphony - September 29th, 2023
Code Orange - The Above - September 29th, 2023
Dark the Suns - Raven And The Nightsky - September 29th, 2023
Harm's Way - Common Suffering - September 29th, 2023
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again - September 29th, 2023
Nervosa - Jailbreak - September 29th, 2023
Nikki Stringfield - Apocrypha - September 29th, 2023
Primordial - How It Ends - September 29th, 2023
Red - Rated R - September 29th, 2023
Taproot - SC\SSRS - September 29th, 2023
Wolves in the Throne Room - Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge - September 29th, 2023