Today In Metal History 🤘 September 6th, 2021🤘JUDAS PRIEST, PINK FLOYD, ALICE IN CHAINS, AMON AMARTH
September 6, 2021, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943
Happy 60th
Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961
Happy 55th
Timothy “Nibbs” Carter (SAXON) - September 6th, 1966
Happy 54th
William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974
Happy 27th
BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994
OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994
Happy 10th
SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011
Happy 17th
AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004
ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004
Happy 8th
ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013
KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013
MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity – September 6th, 2013
DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013
Happy 2nd
SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019
Happy 1st
DISILLUSION’s The Liberation - September 6th, 2019
KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy - September 6th, 2019
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost - September 6th, 2019