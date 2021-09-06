Today In Metal History 🤘 September 6th, 2021🤘JUDAS PRIEST, PINK FLOYD, ALICE IN CHAINS, AMON AMARTH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943



Happy 60th

Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961



Happy 55th

Timothy “Nibbs” Carter (SAXON) - September 6th, 1966

Happy 54th

William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974





Happy 27th

BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994

OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994





Happy 10th

SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011

Happy 17th

AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004

ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004







Happy 8th

ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013

KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013

MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity – September 6th, 2013

DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013



Happy 2nd

SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019

Happy 1st

DISILLUSION’s The Liberation - September 6th, 2019

KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy - September 6th, 2019

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost - September 6th, 2019