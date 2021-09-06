Today In Metal History 🤘 September 6th, 2021🤘JUDAS PRIEST, PINK FLOYD, ALICE IN CHAINS, AMON AMARTH

September 6, 2021, an hour ago

news rarities judas priest alice in chains amon amarth pink floyd

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 78th 
ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943
 
Happy 60th 
Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961

Happy 55th
Timothy “Nibbs” Carter (SAXON) - September 6th, 1966

Happy 54th 
William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th 
JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974

Happy 27th 
BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994
OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994

Happy 10th
SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011

Happy 17th 
AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004
ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004

 
Happy 8th 
ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013
KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013 
MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity – September 6th, 2013
DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013


Happy 2nd 
SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019

Happy 1st 
DISILLUSION’s The Liberation - September 6th, 2019
KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy - September 6th, 2019
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost - September 6th, 2019




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

