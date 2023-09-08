Today In Metal History 🤘 September 8th, 2023🤘RUSH, DOKKEN, BLIND GUARDIAN, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th
Michael J. “Wild Mick” Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956

Happy 65th
Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958

Happy 56th
Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967

Happy 55th
Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968


 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th
RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987

Happy 20th
IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003 (North American release)

Happy 24th
TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999

Happy 14th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009
ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 6th
ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017



LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017
LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017
THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017
CANNABIS CORPSE - Left Hand Pass - September 8th, 2017
STRAY FROM THE PATH - Only Death Is Real - September 8th, 2017



