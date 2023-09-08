Today In Metal History 🤘 September 8th, 2023🤘RUSH, DOKKEN, BLIND GUARDIAN, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Michael J. “Wild Mick” Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956





Happy 65th

Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958

Happy 56th

Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967

Happy 55th

Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th

RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987





Happy 20th

IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003 (North American release)



Happy 24th

TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999

Happy 14th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009

ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 6th

ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017







LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017

LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017

THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017

CANNABIS CORPSE - Left Hand Pass - September 8th, 2017

STRAY FROM THE PATH - Only Death Is Real - September 8th, 2017